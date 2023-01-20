Police, fire
Mercer
• Jeremiah James Kloos, 25, 148 Columbia St., Greenville, was charged with stalking and harassment after a reported incident at 3:10 p.m. Dec. 12, 2022, at 252 S. Maple St., Mercer. Police said Kloos allegedly left a series of voice messages with someone known to Kloos, and threatened her and someone else.
• Kristina Minshull, 35, of 416 E. Market St., Mercer, was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment after a reported incident at 9:08 p.m. Dec. 12, 2022, at her residence. Police said Minshull was allegedly harassing her neighbor by hitting her apartment walls and stomping her feet.
Sharon
• John Joseph Howell, 46, of 794 Alcoma St., Sharon, was charged with prohibited possession of a firearm and having prohibited offensive weapons after a reported incident at 6:29 p.m. Dec. 12, 2022, at his residence. Police said a search of Howell’s residence found three firearms and 311 rounds of ammunition, despite Howell’s listing as a convicted felon.
• Ervin Charles May, 22, of 472 Jefferson Ave., Sharon, was charged with intimidation of a victim or witness and making terroristic threats after a reported incident at 8:10 p.m. Dec. 15, 2022, at 194 Third Ave., Sharon. Police said May allegedly went to a victim's house claiming to be owed money, and threatened the victim and his wife, then later threatened the victim again against calling the police.
Shenango Township
• Kylee Mackenzie Danus, 22, of 469 A St., Sharon, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended or revoked license, driving an unregistered vehicle, and operating a vehicle without the required financial responsibility after a reported incident at 11:17 p.m. Jan. 13, on Broadway Avenue near the Interstate 80 exit in Shenango Township.
Police said Danus was initially stopped due to cancelled insurance and no registration for her vehicle, but Danus had red bloodshot eyes and police could see a small glass marijuana pipe and an ashtray with marijuana blunts in the cup holder. The vehicle was then towed after Danus declined to allow police to search her vehicle. A search warrant was later executed on Danus’ vehicle and police found a clear plastic bag containing a white folded paper with suspected heroin or fentanyl, a clear plastic stamp bag with white residue inside, a clear plastic straw with white residue inside, another clear plastic straw, the small glass marijuana pipe and small marijuana blunts amounting to about 1.3 grams of marijuana.
• John Robert Krivosh, 56, of 333 Mitchell Road, West Middlesex, was charged with general impairment after a reported incident at 9:16 p.m. Dec. 4, 2022, at North Mitchell Road and New Castle Road, West Middlesex. Police said Krivosh showed signs of impairment after a one-vehicle accident, but he refused to have his blood drawn.
State police
• Melissa Marie Knight, 22, of 2801 Louisiana Ave., Pittsburgh, was charged with assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct after a reported incident at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11, 2022, at Sheetz, 1931 Butler Pike, Springfield Township. Police said Knight struck a victim in the head several times and attempted to pull the victim out of a vehicle by their hair.
• Jacob Francis Stewart, 26, of 640 Grover Ave., Masury, Ohio, was charged with burglary after a reported incident at 5 a.m. Dec. 21, 2017, at 7224 W. Market St., Forest Brook Trailer Park, Jefferson Township. Police said Stewart allegedly entered someone's trailer, damaged items and threw food and drink around the kitchen area.
DUI ARRESTS
Shenango Township
• Scott Knapp, 42, of 54 Burrows Road, West Middlesex, at 7:16 p.m. Feb. 6, at Main Street and Wheatland Road, West Middlesex. Also charged with careless driving.
State police
• Aaron Gunnar Armstrong, 24, of 885 Hendersonville Road, Stoneboro, at 1:52 a.m. Nov. 20, 2022, on Cribbs Road Extension, Findley Township.
• Barbara A. Barto, 59, of 112 Shields Lane, Slippery Rock, at 1:49 a.m. Oct. 29, 2022, on Interstate-79, Springfield Township. Also charged with careless driving.
• Rudy A. Byler, 29, of 946 Fredonia Road, Stoneboro, at 1:56 a.m. Oct. 9, 2022, at Airport Road and District Road, Fairview Township. Also charged with resisting arrest, failure to use a safety belt, careless driving, and improper stop after Byler stopped his vehicle at the intersection and fell asleep, then resisted commands by state police troopers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.