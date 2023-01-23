Sharon, PA (16146)

Today

Snow during the morning will give way to rain and windy conditions during the afternoon. High 41F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow showers in the evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.