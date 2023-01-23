Police, fire
Farrell
• Shaun Michael Law Alter, 25, Edinburg, Pa., and Taylor Danae Hawks, 29, Sharon, were charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 12:36 p.m. Jan. 1 in the 2200 block of Memorial Drive. Police said they found 78 Alprozolam, 8 Clonazepam, 11 Ambien, 11 Diazepam, and 2 Lorazepam in sandwich bags, three spoons with white residue and three smoking pipes with black residue.
• Chad Leroy McCune, 41, New Castle, was charged with carrying a firearm without a license after a traffic stop at 12:11 a.m. Jan. 11 at Hamilton Avenue and Kedron Street. Police said he had a concealed and loaded weapon in the glove box of the vehicle.
• Bruce Allen Dawson, 35, Youngstown, Ohio, was charged Jan. 13 with theft, receiving stolen property, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle after an incident at 11:59 a.m. Nov. 7 in the 900 block of Hamilton Avenue and Idaho Street. Police said he was driving a stolen vehicle.
• Phillip Jiggs Wells, 51, of 391 Emerson Ave., Farrell, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia after a reported incident at 3:57 p.m. Jan. 9 at Bond Street and Darr Avenue. Police said he had five sandwich bags containing a white, hard, rocky substance weighing 1.1 grams, $162, a cylinder with burnt residue, and a container with white powder residue.
Hermitage police
• Marvin Hugh Bond, 62, Akron, Ohio, was charged with loitering and prowling at night at 12:01 a.m. Dec. 17 in the 5500 block of Cassady Road, Hermitage, police said.
Grove City
• Drew Mason, 19, of 102 Victory Drive, Sharpsville, was charged with statutory sexual assault after an investigation into an incident reported to have happened in November on Greenwood Drive. Police said he had sex with a 14-year-old girl.
• Matthew Green, 32, of 305 N. Broad St., Grove City, was charged with making terroristic threats, assault, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication after police were called at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 13 to a fight in progress, police said. Police said he attacked another man, injuring him.
DRIVING UNDER THE
INFLUENCE CHARGES
Farrell
• Chad Heasley, 52, of 87 Kedron St., Wheatland, at 2:20 a.m. Dec. 31 at Bond Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, police said.
Hermitage police
• Benjamin F. Porter, 59, of 48 Logan Ave., Sharon, at 2:28 p.m. Jan. 5 on South Hermitage Road and Shenango Valley Freeway, Hermitage, police said.
• Juan Carlos Lebron, 34, of 4006 Hermitage Hills Blvd., at 11:50 p.m. Jan. 10 in the 3500 block of East State Street in Hermitage, police said. Also charged with prohibited prossession of a firearm after police found a concealed, loaded weapon without a license.
WARRANT ARRESTS
Grove City
• Michael M. Green, 32, of 305 N. Broad St., Grove City, at 9:24 a.m. Jan. 19 on a Mercer County bench warrant, police said.
EDITOR’S NOTE: These reports are taken from police files and do not indicate guilt or innocence.
