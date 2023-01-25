Police, fire
Hempfield Township police
• Tammi Lussier, 49, Greenville, was charged with trespassing and harassment after an incident reported at 10 a.m. Dec. 9 at a Greenville residence, police said. Police said she walked onto the property and harassed the homeowner.
Mercer
• Jeremiah James Kloos, 25, 148 Columbia St., Greenville, was charged with stalking and harassment after a reported incident at 3:10 p.m. Dec. 12 in Mercer. Police said Kloos left threatening voice messages.
• Kristina Minshull, 35, of 416 E. Market St., Mercer, was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment after a reported incident at 9:08 p.m. Dec. 12, 2022, at her residence. Police said Minshull harassed her neighbor by making noise.
Pymatuning Township
• Police responded Jan. 18 to a Carrier Road residence for a report of a grenade explosion, police said. Officers called for Erie police bomb squad which found that a mortar-style firework was the source of the explosion. Transfer Fire Department and South Pymatuning police assisted in the investigation. No one was injured.
Sharon
• Correy E. Trojak, 35, of 596 Lafayette Ave., Sharon, was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment after a reported incident at 6:07 p.m. Jan. 10 in the sub-100 block of Chestnut Ave., Sharon. Police said he was in a fight and punched someone, then tried to leave the scene after being told he was not free to leave.
• John Joseph Howell, 46, of 794 Alcoma St., Sharon, was charged with prohibited possession of a firearm and having prohibited offensive weapons after police searched Howell’s residence Dec. 12, and reported finding three firearms and 311 rounds of ammunition. Howell is a convicted felon and prohibited from owning firearms.
State police
• Police said a 16-year-old Grove City boy escaped from George Junior Republic, Pine Township, before 5:14 p.m. Jan. 15.
• A woman suffered a minor injury after a crash at 10:27 a.m. Dec. 23 on Linden Road, just south of Sharp Road, Stoneboro. Police said an SUV driven by Susan K. Wells, 64, Stoneboro, was headed west on Sharp Road when she lost control, crossed the intersection with Stoneboro Lateral Road and hit a guard rail. Wells was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for evaluation. She was wearing her seat belt.
• Ervin Charles May, 22, of 472 Jefferson Ave., Sharon, was charged with intimidation of a victim or witness and making terroristic threats after a reported incident at 8:10 p.m. Dec. 15 on Third Avenue in Sharon. Police said May went to a victim’s home, claimed the victim owed him money and threatened the victim and his wife, then later threatened the victim against calling the police.
• A Delaware Township woman reported Jan. 16 that her identity had been compromised when she received an unemployment check for which she never applied.
• Troy Shearer, 54, Sandy Lake, was recently charged with theft after a reported incident at 2:39 a.m. Dec. 5 in the 2400 block of Mercer Street, Sandy Lake Township. Police said they responded to a suspicious vehicle parked behind a gas station and saw Shearer was siphoning gas from a work vehicle parked behind the store.
• A woman suffered a suspected minor injury after a crash at 9:10 a.m. Friday on West Schiestle Road, Findley Township. Police said a car driven by Christina M. Sofia, 19, Greenville, was negotiating a left curve in the road and lost control of her vehicle. She was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
• Someone stole a semi trailer between 7 a.m. Jan. 7 and 2 p.m. Jan. 8 from where it was parked around Hadley Road and Perry Highway, Perry Township, police said.
• Melissa Marie Knight, 22, of 2801 Louisiana Ave., Pittsburgh, was charged with assault, harassment and disorderly conduct after a reported incident at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at Sheetz, 1931 Butler Pike, Springfield Township. Police said Knight attacked another person.
• Jacob Francis Stewart, 26, of 640 Grover Ave., Masury, Ohio, was charged with burglary after a reported incident at 5 a.m. Dec. 21 at Forest Brook Trailer Park, Jefferson Township. Police said Stewart entered someone’s trailer, damaged items and threw food and drink around the kitchen area.
DUI CHARGES
Hempfield Township police
• Dennis McCann, 39, Hamburg Road, Hempfield Township, after an accident at 11:40 p.m. Dec. 24 on Hamburg Road and Troy Drive, Hempfield Township, police said. McCann sustained unknown injuries.
• Maria Zuschlag, 35, Greenville, after an accident at 7:31 p.m. Jan. 2 in the 300 block of Hamburg Road, Hempfield Township, police said.
• Cindy Miller, 62, Greenville, after an accident at 11:50 p.m. Jan. 5 on Sixth Avenue, Hempfield Township, police said.
State police
• Richard McConnell, 61, Mercer, at 9:53 a.m. Jan. 12 in the 1900 block of Butler Pike Road, Springfield Township, police said.
EDITOR’S NOTE: These reports are taken from police files and do not indicate guilt or innocence.
