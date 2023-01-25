Police, fire
Farrell
• Khalid Idem Brockman, 40, of 411 Cedar Ave., was charged Jan. 17 with prohibited possession of a firearm, possessing an instrument of crime, make repairs or sell an offensive weapon, reckless endangerment, and disorderly conduct after a reported incident at 8:56 p.m. Sept. 19 in the 200 block of Wallis Avenue and Kishon Street. Police said he shot outside a residence. Police recovered casings from a weapon.
• Gail Teshawn Hopson, 29, of 109 Spearman Ave., Farrell, was charged with assault after a fight at 2:50 p.m. Jan. 14 in the 1000 block of Sharon New Castle Road, police said.
• Tene Danielle Dean, 29, of 1048 Fruit Ave., Farrell, was charged with endangering the welfare of children, assault, and harassment after a reported incident at 3:47 p.m. Jan. 18 in the home. Police said she hit a child in the face.
• Adrian James Ivey, 44, of 1209 Negley St., Farrell, was charged with accident involving death or injury after an accident at 6:19 p.m. Jan. 14 in the 400 block of Indiana Avenue. Police said Ivey was injured when he was driving hit a dumpster.
• Brenda Lee Blakeley, 39, of 61 District Road, Greenville, was charged with escape and resisting arrest after a traffic stop at 11:03 p.m. Jan. 20 in the 1000 block of Sharon New Castle Road. Police said she ran away from the back of a patrol vehicle and resisted being put into handcuffs.
• Elliott A. Campbell Jr., 23, of 300 Orange Drive, Apartment 2, Hermitage, was charged with obstructing the administration of law, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct after a traffic stop at 11:23 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Fruit Avenue. Police said he resisted being put under arrest.
Grove City
• A 15-year-old boy was charged with terroristic threats, and disorderly conduct as a result of a threat made at night Jan. 18. Police said the juvenile made threats against a 14-year-old boy from Grove City through an online application. Grove City School District responded by canceling in-person classes at the middle school Jan. 19.
Hermitage police
• Amber Marie Magee, 20, of 137 N. Shenango St., Apartment B, Mercer, was charged Jan. 18 with access device fraud and theft after a reported incident at 6 p.m. Nov. 29 at PNC Bank, 2470 E. State St., Hermitage. Police said she found a woman’s debit card and used it to buy more than $500 in merchandise.
• Emodja E. Ivy, 20, of 110 Beechwood Ave., Wheatland, was charged with possession with intent to deliver, and possession of drug paraphernalia after state probation and parole called police at 9:56 a.m. Jan. 12 to the home. Police said he possessed approximately 8 ounces of marijuana.
• McKeela Anneia Wiley, 31, of 1365 Bolde Drive, Apartment 2D, Hermitage, was charged with terroristic threats and assault after a reported incident at 5:55 p.m. Jan. 18 at the home. Police said she threatened to assault police officers who came to her residence and threatened to shoot firefighters.
Sharon
• David James King, 35, of 318 Sterling Ave., Apartment 201, Sharon, was charged with prohibited possession of a firearm, and possession of a controlled substance after a traffic stop at 12:52 a.m. Tuesday on Stambaugh Avenue and Haig Street. Police found a black and purple firearm and a controlled substance.
• Nicole E. Coxson, 22, of 324 Liberty St., Sharon, was charged with harassment after an incident reported at 3:07 p.m. Jan. 13 in the 300 block of Liberty Street. Police said she left unwanted letters at the victim’s home, watches the victim’s house and questions visitors to the victim’s house.
State police
• NOTE: A version of this report published Thursday in The Herald incorrectly identified the victim as a suspect. State police responded to a reported incident at 2:39 a.m. Dec. 5 in the 2400 block of Mercer Street, Sandy Lake Township. Police said Troy Shearer, 54, of Sandy Lake, caught an unnamed suspect siphoning gas from his work vehicle parked behind a gas station.
DUI CHARGES
Farrell
• Emce A. Jones, 61, of 325 Columbia Ave., Apartment 428, Sharon, at 1:21 a.m. Jan. 15 on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Union Street, police said.
Shenango Township
• Scott Knapp, 42, of 54 Burrows Road, West Middlesex, Dec. 15 for an incident Feb. 6, 2022, at Main Street and Wheatland Road, West Middlesex. Also charged with careless driving.
• John Robert Krivosh, 56, of 333 Mitchell Road, West Middlesex, was charged with general impairment after a reported incident at 9:16 p.m. Dec. 4 at North Mitchell Road and New Castle Road, Shenango Township. Police said Krivosh showed signs of impairment after a one-vehicle accident, but he refused to have his blood drawn.
State police
• Aaron Gunnar Armstrong, 24, of 885 Hendersonville Road, Stoneboro, at 1:52 a.m. Nov. 20, on Cribbs Road Extension, Findley Township.
• Barbara A. Barto, 59, of 112 Shields Lane, Slippery Rock, at 1:49 a.m. Oct. 29, on Interstate-79, Springfield Township. Also charged with careless driving.
• Rudy A. Byler, 29, of 946 Fredonia Road, Stoneboro, at 1:56 a.m. Oct. 9 at Airport Road and District Road, Fairview Township. Also charged with resisting arrest, failure to use a safety belt, careless driving, and making an improper stop after Byler stopped his vehicle at the intersection and fell asleep, then resisted commands by state troopers.
EDITOR’S NOTE: These reports are taken from police files and do not indicate guilt or innocence.
