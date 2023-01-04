Police, fire
Farrell
• Jared Beau-James Williamson, 33, of 6 Wise Road, Greenville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 8:52 p.m. Dec. 24 on Highland Street at Fruit Avenue, police said. Police said he had a suspected crack ppe in the center console.
• Austin J. Williams, 27, Youngstown, Ohio, was charged with assault, and harassment after an incident reported at 10:29 a.m. Dec. 25 in the 1100 block of Negley Street, police said. Police said he threw a plastic toy car at a woman, cutting the right side of her face.
• Ariel Oquendo, 23, of 1316 Farrell Terrace, Farrell, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 8:37 p.m. Dec. 10 on Mercer Avenue at Roemer Boulevard, police said. Police said they found suspected marijuana in her purse, a sandwich bag of marijuana in the storage compartment by the steering wheel, and a burnt cigar wrapper containing suspected marijuana in a smoke cup under the passenger side seat.
• Alexis N. Phillips, 27, of 2179 Woodbine Drive, Hermitage, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 11:50 a.m. Dec. 30 at Beechwood Avenue and Idaho Street, police said. Police said he had a pencil-shaped glass cylinder tube with burnt residue and chore boy in her chest area.
Grove City
• Jesica Joeline Frishkorn, 29, of 540 E. Main St. Ext., Apartment B, Grove City, was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness after an incident reported at 9:06 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Broad Street Grille, 131 S. Broad St., police said. Police said after refusing to leave the establishment several times, she was placed under arrest, during which she resisted, police said.
• Russell Craig Price, 53, Cochranton, Pa., was charged with harassment after an incident reported at Dec. 15 at Burger King, 1400 W. Main St., police said. Police said he hit another employee with a cart.
Hermitage police
• Karen L. Shelatree, 40, of 1455 Bolde Drive, Apartment 2C, Hermitage, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after police assisted state Probation and Parole agents at 3:55 p.m. Dec. 20 at her home, police said. Police said she had a marijuana grinder with marijuana residue on it.
• Michael E. Veres, 59, of 107 N. Irvine Ave., Apartment 107, Sharon, was charged with theft of lost property after an incident reported at 5:24 p.m. Dec. 20 in Walmart, 1275 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage, police said. Police said he took $40 he knew had been lost by the victim.
• Timothy W. Hankinson, 57, of 462 Latonka Drive, Mercer, was charged with theft of property lost after an incident reported at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 20 at Walmart, 1275 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage, police said. Police said he took $80 he knew had been lost by the victim.
• Daelyn Nicole Pronesti, 36, Butler, Pa., was charged with making terroristic threats after an incident reported at 11:53 p.m. Dec. 27 in the 3000 block of East State Street, Hermitage, police said. Police said she threatened to stab a man. She was also charged with harassment in a separate incident reported at 10 p.m. Dec. 27 in the 3000 block of East State Street, Hermitage, police said. Police said she contacted a man by phone five times in eight minutes and repeatedly used obscene and threatening language.
• Layonte Hammonds, 21, of 1110 Negley St., Farrell, was charged with assault after an incident reported at 4:32 p.m. Dec. 25 in the 1400 block of Bolde Drive, Hermitage, police said. Police said he grabbed and hit a woman causing cuts to her face, neck, hand, and leg.
Sharon
• Keith J. Jefferson, 49, of 299 Wick Ave., Hermitage, was charged with making terroristic threats after an incident reported at 4:58 p.m. Jan. 2 in the 300 block of Orchard Street, police said. Police said he threatened to shoot up or “spray down” a residence in that block.
Shylear Waymay Person, 26, of 342 Orchard St., Sharon, was charged in the same incident with strangulation, assault and making terroristic threats after an argument turned physical reported at 4:58 p.m. Jan. 2 at home, police said. Police said he grabbed a woman by the throat and threw her down. He said he would strangle her again if he had to, police said.
• Akira D. Clarke, 33, of 264 New Castle Ave., Sharon, was charged Dec. 27 with endangering the welfare of children after an incident reported at 5:57 p.m. Dec. 7 at home, police said. Police said she flogged a juvenile victim about eight times to the back with a cord-like object from a breathing machine. The lashes left red marks and welts on the victim’s back, police said. Clarke also failed to provide aid to the victim’s injuries, police said.
Sharpsville
• Monique Moore, 50, of 212 Baldwin Ave., Sharon, was charged with theft, receiving stolen property, and access-device fraud after an incident reported at 2:54 p.m. Oct. 18 in the 400 block of Georgetown Street, police said. Police said he used a man’s bank card to make a purchase of $354.95 and also took about 25 credit/debit/gift cards from the victim.
State police
• Two people were injured in a one-vehicle crash at 9:13 a.m. Dec. 18 on North Liberty Road, police said. Police said the minivan was headed west on Airport Road when the driver, Nathaniel J. Yarian, 34, Slippery Rock, lost control due to the slippery, snow-covered road, traveled through the intersection of Airport and North Liberty roads, went off the road and hit a tree. The driver and four passengers were wearing safety belts or child safety seats, police said. The driver and a passenger were taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries, police said.
DUI ARRESTS
Farrell
• Andrew Woods, 68, of 1209 Dakota St., Farrell, at 12:19 a.m. Dec. 22 at Indiana Avenue and Dakota Street, police said.
• John King, 48, of 758 S. Irvine Ave., Sharon, at 10:57 p.m. Dec. 22 at French Street and Emerson Avenue, police said.
• Nicholas James Douthit, 63, of 784 Baldwin Ave., Sharon, at 10:18 p.m. Nov. 23 in the 1000 block of Beechwood Avenue, police said. Also charged with possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia after they found a partially-smoked cigar wrapper that contained suspected marijuana, police said.
• Angelo A. Jackson, 25, of 100 W. Ridge Ave., Apartment 12, Sharpsville, at 9:38 p.m. Nov. 24 on Sharon-New Castle Road at Indiana Avenue, police said.
Sharon
• Christopher Alan Gresley, 61, of 54 Wansack Road, West Middlesex, at 7:04 p.m. Dec. 27 on East Budd Street and the Shenango Valley Freeway, police said.
Sharpsville
• Michael Bernard Flugher, 43, Warren, Ohio, at 2:03 a.m. Nov. 24 on South Walnut and Main streets, police said.
WARRANT ARRESTS
Farrell
• Israel Richard Daye, 24, of 912 Market Ave., Farrell, at 9:47 p.m. Dec. 20 in the 800 block of Market Street, for a Protection From Abuse violation, police said. Also charged with carrying firearms without a license, prohibited possession of firearms, stalking, harassment, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia after police found a 9 mm handgun with one live round in the chamber and 11 in the magazine in his front waistband, police said. He also threatened to beat up police and had a sandwich bag containing 3.5 grams of suspected crack cocaine, police said.
Commented
