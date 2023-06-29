Police, fire
Farrell
• Michael J. Matthews, 53, of 731 Wallis Ave., Farrell, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 10:23 p.m. June 2 at Bond Street and Indiana Ave., police said. Police said he had a glass cylinder with burnt residue and chore boy found inside the vehicle.
• Lousi Yontya Brewer, 28, of 720 Baldwin Ave., Sharon, was charged June 23 with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana after a traffic stop at 5:44 p.m. May 16 at Beechwood Avenue and Idaho Street, police said. Police said he had a sandwich bag with 4.4 grams of a green leafy substance in a cup holder, police said.
• Crystal Johnson, 39, Cleveland, Ohio, was charged Monday with burglary, receiving stolen property, and theft after an incident reported at 3:59 p.m. June 21 in the 600 block of Park Avenue, police said. Police said she took a gold rope chain, a white gold ring, a white gold bracelet and $1,000 cash.
• Kyland Marquis Scott, 18, of 1111 Bond St., Farrell, was charged Monday with reckless endangerment after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a house at 4:14 a.m. June 13 in the 800 block of Indiana Avenue, police said.
• Brant Litwiler, 48, of 754 Cedar Ave., Sharon, was charged Monday with possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 1:43 a.m. Oct. 10 at Stambaugh Avenue, police said. Police said he had suspected crack cocaine.
Sharon
• Susan M. Burdick, 63, of 15 W. Connelly Blvd., Apartment 615, Sharon, was charged with aggravated assault after an incident reported at 11:05 p.m. Monday in the sub-100 block of West Connelly Boulevard, police said. Police said she chased a man into a closet with a knife and hit him in the face with wind chimes and a bag of medication, injuring him.
State police
• A Stoneboro woman was injured in a crash involving a golf cart at 1:55 a.m. June 4 on Franklin and Railroad streets, Stoneboro, police said. Police said a golf cart driven by Susan A. Egger, 54, Sandy Lake, was headed east on Railroad Street and when she turned left the passenger, Jennifer L. Saeler, 40, Stoneboro, fell off the back. Saeler was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
• Christopher S.C. Williams, 30, of 144 Filer Road, Mercer, was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 3:26 p.m. May 3 on George Street, Sharon, police said. Police said he was carrying a concealed black Glock 45, and he had 8 grams of marijuana.
DUI CHARGES
Farrell
• Jimmy Robinson, 55, of 631 Stambaugh Ave., Farrell, at 11:57 p.m. June 17 in the 800 block of Roemer Boulevard, police said.
Hermitage police
• Linda M. Devore, 60, of Lot 45, 88 Mitchell Road, West Middlesex, at 5:44 p.m. June 16 in the 2100 block of Saratoga Drive, Hermitage, police said.
Sharpsville
• John B. Nader, 27, Warren, Ohio, at 12:32 a.m. Sunday at South 10th Street and Ridge Avenue, police said.
State police
• Tyler John Morgenstern, 29, of 3653 Clearview Drive, Hermitage, at 12:36 p.m. May 3 on Clover Street and McClure Avenue, Sharon, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.