Police, fire
Farrell
• Malachi Christia Newell, 25, of 770 Koonce Road, Hermitage, was charged July 5 with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana after a traffic stop at 11:40 p.m. June 30 on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Bay Way. Police said they found five sandwich bags that contained 46 grams of a substance suspected to be marijuana, and three empty packages with residue suspected to be from marijuana.
• Catherine Marie Leasure, 33, of 2029 Landay Lane, Farrell, was charged with assault and harassment after an incident reported at 8:39 a.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Landay Lane, Farrell. Police said she scratched and punched a victim.
Grove City
• Christopher Lackey, 36, Grove City, was charged with retail theft and public intoxication after police were called for a man sleeping in the foyer of a multi-plex residence at 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West Main Street. Police said he left the foyer before officers arrived, but was found near Memorial Park and officers found property stolen from a gas station.
Hermitage police
• Mark Geoffrey Ferris, 34, Royersford, Pa., was charged with stalking and harassment after an incident reported at 8 p.m. July 2 in the 3600 block of Festor Drive, Hermitage. Police said he created a fake Tik Tok account in a woman’s name and made more than 50 videos and tagged her so she would receive notifications.
• Daniel Rosemark, 35, homeless, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after police were called out for a man acting erratically at 8:08 p.m. July 4 in the 5800 block of East State Street. Police said he had a small amount of marijuana in a green plastic bag.
• Joseph A. Mayerchak Jr., 39, of 153 Canal St., Wheatland, was charged July 7 with possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 8:48 p.m. June 15 in the 1600 block of North Hermitage Road, Hermitage. Police said he had numerous glass pipes used to ingest methamphetamine.
• Jordan Alexander Tibbs, 30, Greensburg, Pa., was charged with possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 9:50 a.m. July 4 at Madison Street and Rombold Road, Hermitage. Police said he had a plastic sandwich bag containing a substance suspected to be crack cocaine.
Sharon
• Shevi D. Smith, 18, of 242 Mesabi St., Sharon, was charged with assault, purchasing alcohol by a minor and escape after an incident reported at 12:06 a.m. Monday. Police said he hit a juvenile in the face and after slipped out of handcuffs after he was apprehended in an escape attempt.
• Christopher James Osborne, 53, of 512 Waugh Ave., New Wilmington, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 2:04 a.m. July 6 on East Connelly Boulevard and Service Avenue. Police said he had two glass pipes, steel wool, a container and a straw residue with suspected to be from crack cocaine.
• Robert E. Wagner, 54, of 1146 Baldwin Ave., Sharon, was charged with institutional vandalism after an incident reported at 6:50 p.m. Sunday at home. Police said he hit the partition of the the police vehicle, causing his hand to bleed, which required hiring a contractor to decontaminate the vehicle.
• Susan M. Burdick, 63, of 15 W. Connelly Blvd., Apartment 615, Sharon, was charged with institutional vandalism after an incident reported at 6:58 a.m. Monday in the apartment building at 15 W. Connelly Blvd. Police said she spat on the backseat floor of a patrol car which required hiring a contractor to decontaminate the vehicle.
• Aleatha Marie Barnes, 48, of 720 Sherman Ave., Sharon, was charged with endangering the welfare of children after an incident reported at 4:26 a.m. Tuesday at her home. Police said she left a 6-year-old alone for at least 30 minutes, when the child left the home.
DUI CHARGES
Farrell
• Ryan Jermaine Green, 29, of 1590 Parke Drive, Apartment 2A, Hermitage, at 11:02 p.m. July 1 on Negley Street and Emerson Avenue. Also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after police found a marijuana grinder in the passenger side of the vehicle, police said.
• Anthony Lenn Johnson, 60, of 19 Cherry St., Wheatland, at 10:38 p.m. July 1 on Negley Street and Indiana Avenue, police said.
Grove City
• Dominic Anthony Parenti, 35, of 18 E. Valcourt Road, Grove City, at 7:16 p.m. Tuesday in the borough, police said. Also charged with having an open container, police said.
Hempfield Township
• Colten Burdick, 25, of Ray Road, Sugar Grove Township, at 10:24 p.m. July 3 in the sub-100 block of Williamson Road, Hempfield Township. Also charged with possession of marijuana after police found a small amount of a substance suspected to be marijuana.
• Larry McCrea, 61, Bush Road, Greenville, at 12:30 a.m. July 8 in the 200 block of Donation Road, Hempfield Township. Also charged with having an open container, police said.
Hermitage
• Terina Kellar, 19, of 606 E. Butler St., Mercer, at 11:49 p.m. July 1 in the 3500 block of East State Street, Hermitage, police said.
NOTE: This information comes from police reports and does not indicate guilt, innocence or fault.
