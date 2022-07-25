Police, fire
• Clem Cleophus Ragster III, 50, of Sharon, was charged with making terroristic threats, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia after an incident reported at 1:51 p.m. July 10 in the 300 block of Wallis Avenue. Ragster reportedly drove past the victim’s residence and threatened to burn it down. He also had 46 grams of suspected marijuana on his person, police said.
• Janelle Johnson, 42, of West Middlesex, was charged with burglary and assault after an incident reported at 9:54 a.m. July 10 in the 700 block of Hamilton Avenue. Police said she broke into a residence, breaking the wood frame off the door, then hit a woman, causing a lump and bleeding to her forehead and leading her to seek medical attention.
• Samantha Nicole Womer, 28, of Sharon, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after police went to pick her up for a warrant out of the district attorney’s office at 5:46 p.m. July 9 in the 1100 block of Beechwood Avenue, police said. Police said she had two glass smoking devices with residue in her pocket.
