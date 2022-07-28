Police, fire
Farrell
• Toney Allen Bonner, 33, Sharon, was charged with trespassing and criminal mischief after an incident reported at 11:56 p.m. July 20 in the 800 block of Hamilton Avenue, police said. Police said he broke the front and rear ground level windows of a residence and tried to climb through a window.
• Mark Harris Jr., 32, West Middlesex, was charged with possession of marijuana and restrictions on alcoholic beverages after a traffic stop at 2:47 p.m. July 8 at Wallis Avenue and Stevenson Street, police said. Police said he had 12 grams of marijuana and an open beer container in the vehicle.
• James Sutton, 52, Farrell, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 9:06 a.m. July 10 at South Mercer and Patton avenues, police said. Police said he had a small amount of marijuana and a silver smoking device with residue.
• Walter Haddix Sr., 70, Farrell, was charged with obstructing the administration of law after a traffic stop at 4:46 p.m. July 21 at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Federal Street, police said. Police said he failed to return to a vehicle after being asked several times to do so and approached police in a hostile manner.
• Tom Safranic, 36, Masury, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 5:41 p.m. July 18 on Mercer Avenue and Patton Street. Police said he had a sandwich bag with white powder residue and a red straw with white powder residue suspected to be cocaine.
• Brian A. Collins, 33, Youngstown, and Jasmin Janea Pleasant, 30, Farrell, were charged after an incident reported Monday at her home. Police said Collins was charged with assault after he restrained Pleasant and grabbed her by the hair, causing her to fall to the ground and suffer bruises and a swollen lip. Pleasant was charged with aggravated assault and harassment after punching Collins and swinging a knife at him multiple times.
