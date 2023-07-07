Police, fire
Farrell
• Kiaira O. Peterman, 27, Warren, Ohio, was charged with possession of a firearm with manufacturer number altered and carrying a firearm without a license after a traffic stop at 4 a.m. July 1 at French Street and Emerson Avenue. Police said she had a loaded weapon and the serial number ground away.
• Takyra Ziaire Anthony, 24, Warren, Ohio, was charged with carrying a firearm without a license after the same traffic stop at 4 a.m. July 1 at French Street and Emerson Avenue. Police said she had a weapon in her purse.
Grove City
• John Katalinas, 27, of 227 W. Main St., Grove City, was charged with theft from a motor vehicle after someone reported a stolen wallet out of a vehicle at 3:09 p.m. June 26. Police said images of the theft were captured by a doorbell camera in the area.
Hempfield Township
• Paul Cordell, 71, South Maysville Road, Greenville, was charged June 28 of materially false written statement and statement under penalty after he lied on a form when trying to buy a firearm at 10:34 a.m. Jan. 12, 2022, in the 100 block of Leech Road, police said.
Hermitage
• Robert E. Dolby, 51, of 430 Sheridan St., Hermitage, was charged with terroristic threats, trespass, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness after a reported incident at 5:57 p.m. June 30 in the 400 block of Sheridan Street, Hermitage. Police said he threatened a neighbor, and entered the neighbor’s property and refused to leave.
• Christal Schulte, 50, of 745 Dutch Lane, Apartment 80, Hermitage, was charged June 30 with theft after two reported incidents, the first between April 5 and May 15 in the 700 block of Tanglewood Road, Hermitage. Police said she took a wedding ring set worth $23,000. The second reported incident was happened between April 1 and June 7 in the 100 block of Oakview Court. Police said she took a ring worth $6,000.
• Bailey Michael McCormick, 22, of 770 S. Buhl Farm Drive, Hermitage, was charged with aggravated assault, and resisting arrest after a reported incident at 11:44 p.m. July 2 at his home. Police said he hit a paramedic with rocks and glass, and slapped a police officer.
• Mykel Jay Juan Altman, 29, of 301 S. Seventh St., Sharpsville, was charged June 30 with assault after a reported incident May 22 in Buhl Park, 715 Hazen Road, Hermitage. Police said he punched a child and stomach, causing visible injury.
DUI Charges
Farrell
• John Paul Swartz, 34, of 810 N. Neshannock Road, Hermitage, at 12:10 a.m. June 27 at Idaho Street and Indiana Avenue, police said. Also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after police reported finding two glass pipes with burnt marijuana residue, and a grinder containing residue suspected to be from marijuana residue in his possession.
• Melanie Faith Perna, 37, no known address, at 11:38 p.m. July 1 at Hamilton Avenue and Idaho Street, police said.
Hermitage
• George T. Charsar, 70, of 4895 Hogback Road, Hermitage, at 9:55 p.m. June 28 in the 900 block of South Keel Ridge Road, Hermitage, police said.
NOTE: This information comes from police reports and does not indicate guilt, innocence or fault.
