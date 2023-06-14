POLICE, FIRE
Hermitage police
• Tylon Ramon Cousin Sr., 37, of 185 Superior St., Hermitage, and Julio Cruz Jr., 39, of 298 McClure Ave., Sharon, were charged after a reported incident between May 29 and June 3 at a home in the 400 block of Lyle Drive. Cousin was charged with aggravated assault, and abuse of care of a dependent person after police said he hit a man he was supposed to be caring for in the face, causing him to be hospitalized. Cruz was charged with strangulation after police said he applied pressure to the man’s neck so that he could not breathe and kicked him near the right hip.
• Joseph M. Alfredo, 20, of 1520 Griswold St., Hermitage, was charged with assault after a reported incident at 2:45 p.m. Sunday at home. Police said Alfredo brandished a kitchen knife and approached another man.
• Jaron Dwaayne West, 34, of 302 Fruit Ave., Farrell, was charged Monday with theft after a reported incident at 3:19 p.m. May 25 at Orange Village, 200 Orange Drive. Police said he took a drain snake worth $2,756 from the apartment maintenance staff.
• Alicia R. Wiseman, 39, Hubbard, Ohio, was charged with retail theft and evading arrest on foot after a reported incident at 2:09 p.m. Monday at Walmart, 1275 N. Hermitage Road. Police said she took two hover boards and took a pair of scissors from their packaging to open a package of perfume, all worth $331. She then ran away from police over a highway into a wooded area, police said.
• Jessica Rose Norrid, 39, of 447 Baldwin Ave., Sharon, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 5:51 p.m. June 5 in the 800 block of Sharon-New Castle Road, Farrell. Police said they found a small amount of cocaine rolled up in a piece of paper under the seat where she was sitting in the vehicle.
Sharon police
• Eugene Robinson, 33, and Christopher Lee Gilmore, 28, both of 803 Ravine Place, Sharon, and Courtney A. Hayes, 20, of 318 Sterling Ave., Apartment G202, Sharon,, were charged after a reported incident at 1:10 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Ravine Place. Robinson was charged with robbery, theft, assault, strangulation, harassment and making terroristic threats; and Gilmore and Hayes were charged with assault after police said they attacked and threatened a woman. The woman sustained visible injuries. The victim told police that Robinson took her two cell phones worth $400 and $80 in cash, police said.
• Julia Ann Hall, 30, of 27 Coal Hill Road, Greenville, was charged with harassment and simple assault after a reported incident at 5:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Spruce Avenue. Police said she punched her ex-boyfriend multiple times, causing visible injuries.
• Deshaun Jontae Emery, 34, of 319 Cedar Ave., Sharon, was charged with assault, and harassment after a reported incident at 7:06 p.m. June 1 in the 300 block of South Oakland Avenue. Police said he punched a man several times in the face, causing visible injuries.
EDITOR’S NOTE: These reports are taken from police files and do not indicate guilt or innocence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.