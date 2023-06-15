POLICE, FIRE
Sharon police
• Christian Andrew Snyder, 26, of 530 Ohio St., Sharon, was charged with assault after a reported incident at 2:50 a.m. June 10 in a business parking lot in the 200 block of East Connelly Boulevard. Police said he tried to run over a man with his vehicle and attacked the man, causing visible injuries.
• Sara Danielle Rickman, 40, of 146 S. Irvine Ave., Apartment B, Sharon, was charged with making terroristic threats, and assault after a reported incident at 5:41 p.m. June 7 in the 100 block of South Irvine Avenue. Police said she threatened a man with a knife.
Sharpsville police
• Khristian Gaige Hutchison, 19, of 1110 Ridge Ave., Sharpsville, was charged June 1 with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 9:49 p.m. May 7 on Milliken Avenue and Blue Devil Way. Police said he had a sandwich bag containing suspected marijuana.
Sandy Lake police
An unknown man entered the Club at 3289 S. Main St., Sandy Lake, at about 1:23 a.m. June 12, during business hours, and damanged 11 Pennsylvania skills game machines to get into the cash boxes, Sandy Lake police said. Several hundred dollars was taken, and the cost to repair the machines is unknown.
A white SUV last seen traveling west on state Route 358 is suspected of being involved in the incident. Police are still investigating.
State police
• Kevin Jones, 33, Meadville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance after police responded at 5:03 a.m. May 23 to a report of an unresponsive man at a rest area on Interstate 79 north, Plain Grove Township.
DUI CHARGES
Farrell
• Jannitta Sellers, 45, of 761 S. Oakland Ave., Sharon, at 10:50 p.m. May 19 in the 1000 block of Sharon-New Castle Road, police said. Also charged with obstruction of justice after police said she attacked officers.
Hermitage police
• Alex Vernell Scales, 26, of 100 Hamilton Ave., Farrell, at 12:57 a.m. May 24 on Mercer Avenue at Rombold Road, police said. Also charged with possession of marijuana.
Sharon police
• Tanisha Roche Norris, 44, of 410 Cedar Ave., Sharon, at 12:25 a.m. June 2 at Spruce Avenue and George Street, police said.
Sharpsville police
• Michael Shawn Showalter, 47, of 840 Mayfield Road, Sharpsville, at 1:10 a.m. May 30 on Walnut and Main streets after police said he drove his vehicle into a grassy area of the borough’s municipal building.
EDITOR’S NOTE: These reports are taken from police files and do not indicate guilt or innocence.
