Police, fire
Farrell
• Eugenia A. Shelton, 69, of 1120 Hamilton Ave., Farrell, was charged with possession of a controlled substance after state Probation and Parole agents called police at 4:22 p.m. June 1 to the home, police said. Police said she had a purplish powdered substance inside a piece of foil.
• Chalsie A. Wymer, 34, of 152 Shenango Blvd., Farrell, was charged with false alarm to agency of public safety, and communications with 911 after an incident reported at 6:45 p.m. June 2 at home, police said. Police said she called Mercer County 911 to report she was going to harm herself with a knife and additional weapons. When patrolmen arrived, she said she made the report so she could go to jail. Police said Wymer has made 19 documented calls to 911 since February 24 regarding harming herself.
• Gloria L. Hetrick, 57, transient, was charged with trespass after an incident at 8:34 a.m. June 5 at Farrell Coin Laundry, 914 Sharon New Castle Road, police said. Police said she was sleeping in the restroom and had been caught sleeping there multiple times in the past year.
Hempfield Township police
• Someone broke into a shed around 7:08 p.m. June 7 in the sub-100 block of Amasa Road, Sugar Grove Township, and stole electric cables, police said.
NOTE: This information comes from police reports and does not reflect guilt, innocence or fault.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.