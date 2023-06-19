Police, fire
Farrell
• Matthew Howard Thomas, 41, Farrell, was charged June 8 with prohibited possession of a firearm, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia after an incident reported at 6:01 a.m. Oct. 26 at home, police said. Police said they were called to the home with a report of shots fired and saw casings on the porch so they procured a search warrant. Police said they found 3 .45 brass shell casings at the back door, a Colt .45 semi-automatic pistol, a black digital scale, a bag containing orange pills, 41.02 grams of cocaine in a sandwich bag, 21.71 grams of cocaine in a sandwich bag, and 9.21 grams of psilocyn and 9.93 grams of marijuana in a sandwich bag.
Hermitage police
• Brittany J. Vance, of 1420 Parke Drive, Apartment 1D, Hermitage, was charged with assault after an incident reported at 10:53 p.m. June 6 at home, police said. Police said she slapped the 10-year-old victim in the face causing a cut under the eye and a bloody nose.
• Jesse David Zook, 49, of 168 Bend Road, New Wilmington, was charged Monday with indecent exposure and open lewdness after an incident reported at 1:07 p.m. May 31 in the parking lot of a business in the 6100 block of East State Street, Hermitage, police said. Police said he exposed his genitals to a victim in the parking lot.
Sandy Lake
• An unknown man entered a club at 3289 S. Main St., while it was open and damaged 11 Pennsylvania skills game machines to get access to the cash boxes. He took several hundred dollars, police said. It is unknown how much it will cost to repair the machines. A white SUV last seen traveling west of state Route 358 is suspected of being involved in the incident, police said.
Sharon
• Rusty William Cousins, 50, of 150 Pitt St., Apartment 103, Sharon, was charged with possession of a controlled substance after a traffic stop at 2:08 a.m. Sunday at Pitt Street apartments, police said. Police said they found about 1.9 grams of suspected crack cocaine rock on the seat in the vehicle where he had been sitting.
Sharpsville
• Charles Serdinak, 29, of 209 Mercer Ave., Hermitage, was charged June 8 with burglary, theft, and receiving stolen property after an incident reported at 6:52 a.m. May 20 at a home in the sub-100 block of 14th Street, police said. Police said he entered the garage, stole Ryobi tools, and sold them for $45.
• Mary Rouse Jordan, 46, of 407 Oak St., Sharpsville, was charged with assault and making terroristic threats after an incident reported at 11:03 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Oak Street, Sharpsville, police said. Police said she slapped a man in the face, punched him several times in the shoulder and chest, and shoved and hit him with a wooden chair.
DUI CHARGES
Farrell
• Nicholas James Douthit, 63, of 784 Baldwin Ave., Sharon, at 3:36 p.m. June 8 at Beechwood Avenue and George Street, police said. Also charged with possession of marijuana after police found 2.8 grams of marijuana in a sandwich bag and burnt blunt ends, police said.
Hempfield Township police
• Samantha Alford, 27, State Route 5, Kinsman, Ohio, at 11:58 p.m. Monday on Conneaut Lake and Kennard Osgood roads, after a motor vehicle accident, police said. Police said they arrived to find the SUV with severe disabling damage off the road. A passenger was taken to UPMC Greenville with unknown injuries, police said.
Hermitage police
• Ryan D. Wickline, 31, of 3095 E. State St., Apartment 32, Hermitage, at 9:28 p.m. June 4 on South Hermitage Road and East State Street, Hermitage, police said.
• Tamera Lorraine Bartholomew, 41, Girard, Ohio, 41, at 12:24 p.m. May 29 in the 900 block of Biscayne Drive, Hermitage, police said.
• Amber Rawn Johnjulio, 33, Pulaski, at 12:07 a.m. Sunday on South Hermitage Road and the Shenango Valley Freeway, police said.
Sharpsville
• James Hugh Neidrauer, 55, Lockport, N.Y., at 1:38 a.m. June 11 at South Walnut and Oak streets, police said.
