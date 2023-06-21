Police, fire
Sharon
• Christian Emanuel Robinson, 21, of 720 S. Oakland Ave., Sharon, was charged with possession with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia after police saw him at 8:08 p.m. Saturday on his porch. Police said he possessed 372 grams of suspected marijuana, a digital scale and several sandwich bags.
DUI charges
Farrell
• Kara Nycol Booth, 21, of 1094 Bend Road, Mercer, at 8:46 p.m. June 11 on Sharon New Castle Road and Union Street. Also charged with possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia after police found two sandwich bags with 10 grams of marijuana in the vehicle, police said.
• Tierney Stines Robinson, 33, of 411 Emerson Ave., Farrell, at 11:29 p.m. June 10 on Sharon New Castle Road and Mercer Avenue, police said.
NOTE: This information comes from police records and does not indicate guilt or innocence.
Commented
