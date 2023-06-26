Police, fire
Grove City
• Harry O. Shreffler, 47, Grove City, was charged with aggravated assault, assault, harassment, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, after a reported incident 9:21 p.m. June 22 to a residence in the 100 block of North Center Street. Police said Shreffler threw a wine glass at a woman and attacked her, which left her with an injury that required hospital treatment.
• Two juveniles, ages 15 and 17, received trespassing citations after a reported incident at 8 p.m. June 18 at Hall Industries, 180 Lincoln Ave. Police said the juveniles were caught on camera inside fencing marked with “no trespassing” signs.
Hempfield Township police
• Police responded at 7:21 p.m. June 9 to a burglary at a business in the sub-100 block of Hadley Road.
Sharon
• Brian Edwin Ondic Jr., 42, of 307 Andrew St., Sharon, was charged with theft, and receiving stolen property after a reported incident at 12:43 p.m. June 21 in the 500 block of Filer Way. Police said he took a ladder, mini fridge, snow blower, motor, wood chipper and eight weed trimmers, with a total value of $645, from the residence.
• Aiden Patrick Tighe, 20, of 406 W. Ridge Ave., Sharpsville, was charged with accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property after the vehicle he was driving was in an accident at 11:18 p.m. Thursday at East Connelly Boulevard and the Shenango Valley Freeway. Police said Tighe’s vehicle hit an SUV while traveling north on the freeway and Tighe left the accident without stopping.
State police
• Police responded at 9:10 p.m. June 10 to a call at a home in the 900 block of North Perry Highway, Coolspring Township, after the house was damaged by a bullet.
• Jermaine Finch, 36, Keansburg, N.J., was charged with illegal possession of a firearm after police said he led law enforcement on a 9-mile vehicle pursuit around 12:25 a.m. May 22 on Interstate 80, Wolf Creek Township. Police said he drove recklessly before stopping in Irwin Township, Venango County. Police said they found a shotgun and Finch is a felon and prohibited from possessing firearms.
NOTE: This information comes from police reports and does not indicate guilt, innocence or fault.
