Police, fire
Grove City
• Robert J. Koby III, 31, Pittsburgh, was charged with forgery,and bad checks after an incident May 26 in Mercer County State Bank, West Main Street, police said. Police said he passed a bad check forged to the bank and received $1,926 and tried to pass a similar check in Sandy Lake. Koby was found there and detained by state police.
• A 17-year-old boy was charged with possession of a controlled substance, and underage drinking after an incident May 23 at Grove City High School, 4665 Hoover Road, police said. Police said they found the student in possession of the substance.
Farrell
• Kelsey Briana Slocum, 23, of 321 Wallis Ave., Farrell, was charged with trespass, and possession of drug paraphernalia after an incident reported at 3:57 p.m. May 25 in the 1100 block of Wallis Avenue, police said. Police said she entered a residence May 23 and stayed for two days without permission. She had two digital scales with white powder on them inside a black bag, police said.
• Demaund Reason Robinson, 23, Beechwood Ave., Farrell, was charged with assault and aggravated assault after an incident reported at 2 p.m. May 27 in the 500 block of Beechwood Avenue, police said. Police said he got into an argument with a woman and it turned physical. He grabbed the woman by the hair, kicked her in the head, and dragged her, police said.
Hempfield Township police
• Dalton R. Canter, 28, Greenville, was charged with providing false information and making false statements after he tried to buy a firearm from a local Hempfield Township business at 2 p.m. May 19, police said.
• Tyler Heckman, 31, Williamson Road, Hempfield Township, was charged with making terroristic threats, assault, and disorderly conduct after an incident reported at 12:36 May 27 at home, police said. Police said he threatened to kill everyone at the house and fired one or two shots and barricaded himself in his room.
Hermitage police
• Noah William Schubert, 18, of 111 Wick Ave., Hermitage, was charged with assault, making terroristic threats, and reckless endangerment after an incident reported at 2:44 a.m. May 24 at home, police said. Police said he drew a gun and fired it during an argument.
Sharon
• Noah William Schubert, 18, of 111 Wick Ave., Hermitage, was charged with theft, and receiving stolen property after an incident reported at 10:53 a.m. May 22 in the 400 block of Logan Avenue, police said. Police said he stole a dirt bike from the back yard of a home.
