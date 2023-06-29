Police, fire
Farrell
• Makeeda Johnson, 32, of 806 Hamilton Ave., Farrell, was charged June 19 with forgery and theft after an incident reported at 3:44 p.m. June 6 in the 900 block of Fruit Avenue, police said. Police said she had a money gram that did not belong to her and wrote over the victim’s name and tried to cash it.
• Lamar Gibson, 52, of 129 Shenango Blvd., Farrell, was charged with possession with intent, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of the medical marijuana act after a traffic stop at 11:57 p.m. June 17 in the 800 block of Roemer Boulevard, police said. Police said he had a mylar bag containing 4 grams of suspected marijuana, five mylar bags containing 2 grams each of suspected marijuana, five sandwich bags containing 2 grams each of suspected marijuana, four mylar bags containing suspected THC edibles weighing 86 grams. Police said he was in possession of marijuana not in its original packaging.
• Jon S. Gondek, 64, of 1902 Stafford St., Farrell, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 11:53 p.m. June 21 Roemer Boulevard and Pargany Avenue, police said. Police said he had a glass cylinder with burnt residue and chore boy confiscated from his groin area.
Hermitage police
• Hailey A. Losey, 21, of 344 S. Oakland Ave., Sharon, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at Madison and Delaware streets, Hermitage, police said. Police said he had 152 suspected fentanyl pills weighing 17.47 grams in a sandwich bag.
NOTE: This information comes from police reports and does not reflect guilt, innocence or fault.
