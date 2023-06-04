Police, fire
Sharon
• Barbara Roberson, 74, of 484 S. Oakland Ave., Sharon, was charged with assault, and harassment after a reported incident May 26 at her home. Police said she punched a woman, who needed medical treatment.
• Brittany Diane Norcross, 36, of 411 Cedar Ave., Sharon, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia after probation and parole agents called police at 1:49 p.m. May 26 at her home, police said. Police said they found suspected crack cocaine, a glass crack pipe, steel wool, syringes and a spoon with a substance suspected to be crack cocaine.
• Stacy Lee Durman, 46, Niles, Ohio, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia after a reported incident at 1:28 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of South Irvine Avenue. Police said she had chewing tobacco that contained a substance suspected to be crack cocaine, and a glass pipe and a push rod.
• Dmontez Marquis Owens, 20, Warren, Ohio, was charged with possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday on Hamilton Avenue and George Street, Farrell, police said. Police said he had two bags of a substance suspected to be marijuana weighing 16.6 grams.
Hermitage police
• Kassidy Elizabeth Glenn, 19, of 671 Anderson Road, and Lane Austin Barber, 20, of 8 Buckingham Drive, both Stoneboro, were charged with retail theft, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, after a reported incident at 9:02 p.m. May 24 in Walmart, 1275 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage. Police said they took 44 items worth $5,067 without paying. Police said she had a straw and a substance suspected to be methamphetamine in a sandwich bag.
DUI CHARGES
Hermitage police
• Kimberly Anne Hogue, 37, of 266 McClure Ave., Sharon, at 3:07 a.m. May 20 in the 400 block of South Buhl Farm Drive, Hermitage, police said.
Sharon
• Raymond J. Smegal, 50, of 1072 Hall Ave., Sharon, at 1:17 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Chestnut Avenue, police said.
NOTE: This information comes from police reports and does not indicate guilt, innocence or fault.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.