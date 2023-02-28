Police, fire
Farrell
• Toney Allen Bonner II, 33, of 806 Hamilton Ave., Farrell, was charged Feb. 15 with trespass after a reported incident at 9:13 p.m. Feb. 8 in Dollar General, 625 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Police said he entered the store after being told prohibited from the premises.
• Aaliyah Marie Oquendo, 22, of 1319 Farrell Terrace, Farrell; and Ariel Oquendo, 23, of 1316 Farrell Terrace, Farrell, were charged with assault and harassment after a fight at 9:34 p.m. Feb. 15 in Ariel Oquendo’s residence, police said.
Grove City
• Paul E. Rodgers, 48, of 301 S. Broad St., Grove City, was charged with harassment after a reported incident in the borough. Police said he chased and threatened a woman.
Hempfield Township
• Kylie Christine Augustine, 29, Greenville, was charged with endangering the welfare of children after reported incident at 1:33 p.m. Monday in a Williamson Road business. Police said she left a 6-year-old child unattended in a running vehicle in the parking lot.
Humane Society of Mercer County
• Lynne Marie Fairchild, 67, of 2024 Landy Lane, Farrell, was charged Feb. 16 with five counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, and 10 counts of neglect of animals after Humane agents responded Feb. 16 to her home. Police said a cleaning crew found multiple dead cats inside. Agents said the animals were left behind with no food or water.
DUI charges
Farrell
• Ashley Ann Sternthal, 39, of 380 Orange Drive, Apartment 6, Hermitage, at 10:29 p.m. Feb. 10 on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and French Street, police said.
NOTE: This information comes from police reports. Anyone charged should be considered innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in court.
