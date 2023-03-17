Police, fire
Farrell• Kamden Malique Stevens, 19, of 1064 Hadley Drive, and Edward Allen Green, 35, of 264 New Castle Ave., both Sharon, were charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 10:06 p.m. Dec. 16 on Idaho Street and Hamilton Avenue, police said. Police said they found in the vehicle three sandwich bags containing suspected marijuana, a dab pen, THC wax, smoking devices and a glass mirror with residue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.