Police, fire
Sharon
• Benjamin Robert Bechtol, 32, last known address in New Castle, was charged Tuesday with terroristic threats, bomb threats, stalking, false reports, and harassment after an incident reported at 2:46 p.m. Feb. 6 in Sharon Regional Health System, 740 E. State Street, police said. Police said he called the hospital switchboard and said he overheard people talking about shooting up the hospital with an M16 and that there were bombs in vehicles, causing the hospital to go on lockdown. Mercer County 911 told police that Bechtol has been investigated for similar incidents by state police, Neshannock Township police, Shenango Township, Lawrency County, UPMC Jameson police and the United States Secret Service.
• Francis Leland Owens III, 41, last known address of 274 Mesabi St., Sharon, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and trespass after an incident at 9:48 a.m. March 19 in the 200 block of Mesabi Street, police said. Police said he had a folded lottery ticket containing a white, powdery substance believed to be heroin or fentanyl, and a sandwich bag with marijuana in it. Police said he was asked multiple times to leave the residence and refused.
• Santino Pablo Smith, 18, of 591 Meek St., Sharon, was charged with receiving stolen property after an incident reported at 6:30 p.m. March 5 in the 300 block of Baldwin Avenue, police said. Police said he had a Smith and Wesson M&P 15, 22-caliber semi-automatic rifle that had been reported stolen.
Sharpsville
• Michael Roshan Mellot, 25, of 399 Frank St., Sharon, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 12:32 a.m. March 18 on South Mercer and Ridge avenues, police said. Police said he had a glass pipe containing burnt marijuana.
• Dynasty A. McClinton, 19, of 604 Fruit Ave., Farrell, was charged March 13 with bad checks and theft after an incident reported at 1:40 p.m. Feb. 24 in First National Bank, 9 W. Main St., police said. Police said she opened a back account with First National where her account through mobile deposit had eight fictitious check money orders deposited with her name for a total of $4,000.
