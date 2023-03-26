Police, fire
Farrell
• Jonetta Marchella Washington, 33, of 939 Market Ave., Farrell, was charged with aggravated assault, assault and harassment, after a reported incident at 11:12 p.m. March 15 in the 800 block of Market Avenue. Police said she attacked a woman.
Grove City
• Pamela Dayton, 53, Kennerdell, Pa., was charged with contempt for violation of order or agreement at 10:38 a.m. March 21, police said.
• Clifford Zuschlag, 46, of 905 Springfield Church Road, Grove City, was charged with theft and criminal mischief after a theft was reported at 10:48 p.m. March 7 in Leisure Time Laundry, 1301 West Main Street, police said.
Hempfield Township police
• Dominic Sofia, 60, Greenville, was charged recently with providing false information and false statements after he tried to buy a firearm Jan. 26 at a Hempfield Township business, police said.
Hermitage police
• Devon E. McCormick, 22, of 1525 Charles St., Hermitage, was charged with aggravated assault after a reported incident reported at 1:23 p.m. March 15 at home. Police said he punched a state Probation and Parole officer.
• Leslie Thomas Krauss Jr., 33, of 339 Canterbury Court, Sharpsville, was charged with forgery after a reported incident at 10:21 a.m. March 15 in Hermitage. Police said he signed and cashed two checks totaling $1,425 without authorization.
• Chris J. Szugye Sr., 59, of 125 S. Second St., Sharpsville, was charged March 17 with identity theft, access-device fraud and theft by deception after reported incidents between Oct. 22 and Jan. 23 in Hermitage. Police said he opened three credit card accounts under the victim’s name without authorization and spent more than $7,000.
Sharon
• Nicholas A. Bucciarelli, 23, of 55 Thompson Road, Mercer, was charged March 13 with access device fraud after a reported incident reported at 9:34 p.m. Oct. 9 in the 100 block of North Water Avenue. Police said he used a stolen bank card for purchases totaling $118.60.
• Daniel Denzel Askew, 27, of 293 Malleable St., Sharon, was charged with assault, strangulation, robbery and theft after a reported incident at 9:35 a.m. March 9 at home. Police said he attacked a woman and took her phone.
• John Joesph Grzejka, 42, of 378 A St., Apartment 2, Sharon, was charged with strangulation and assault after a reported incident at 5:52 p.m. March 14 at home. Police said he attacked a woman.
Sharpsville
• Ramone M. Davis Jr., 23, of 1427 W. Ridge Ave., Sharpsville, was charged with rape and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse after a reported incident at 11:15 a.m. Jan. 28 on West Ridge Avenue and 14th Street. Police said he had sex with an unconscious 17-year-old.
• Aunya Jones, 24, of 39 E. Shenango St., Sharpsville, was charged with aggravated assault and assault after police said she tried to stab a man and cut his wrist. She also punched the victim, leaving visible injuries.
State police
• Two people were injured in a crash at 10:36 a.m. March 9 on Cranberry and George Junior roads, Pine Township. Police said Cynthia D. Rice, 47, Clarks Mills, was driving south on Cranberry Road as another vehicle, driven by Lawrence T. Weigel, 69, Kennerdell, Pa., approached the intersection heading west on George Junior Road. Police said Weigel failed to stop and hit Rice’s vehicle. Both drivers, who were wearing their seat belts, sustained minor injuries. Pine Township Volunteer Fire Department assisted.
• A Grove City man was injured in an ATV crash at 9:07 p.m. March 9 in the 2600 block of Scrubgrass Road, Wolf Creek Township. Police said Shane P. Clokey, 43, was driving his ATV for one block on Scrubgrass Road when he lost control and fell off. Clokey, who was not wearing a helmet, sustained unknown injuries.
• Lori Speece, 36, Mercer, was charged with harassment after a reported incident at 7 p.m. March 16 in Walmart, 1566 W. Main St. Extension, Pine Township. Police said she followed a man and woman into the store and threatened them, then waited in the parking lot and threatened them again while holding a baseball bat.
• Someone bought several cell phones from a California AT&T retail location using a Carlton, Pa., man’s information, police said.
• A 17-year-old boy was charged with harassment after an argument at 12:11 a.m. Sunday with a woman turned physical, police said.
DUI CHARGES
Grove City
• Michael Hunter Filer, 25, of 355 Stoneboro Road, Grove City at 9:57 p.m. March 17 in the borough, police said.
Hermitage police
• Brandi R. Blanton, 44, Toronto, Ohio, at 8:30 p.m. March 9 in the 1000 block of South Keel Ridge Road, Hermitage, police said.
Sharpsville
• Neal Robert Engstrom, 27, of 1875 Mercer Road, Fredonia, at 8:36 p.m. March 13 on South Mercer Avenue and Walnut Street, police said. Also charged with terroristic threats after police said he threatened a patrolman who was off duty.
WARRANT ARRESTS
State police
• Gary Pitiss, 29, Niagara, N.Y., at 4:24 p.m. March 9 in the 800 block of Butler Pike Road, Findley Township, police said.
NOTE: This information comes from police reports and does not reflect guilt or innocence. All suspects are to be considered innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in court.
