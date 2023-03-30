Police, fire
Farrell
• Darius Eugene Talley Jr., 48, Warren, Ohio, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 10:06 a.m. March 20 on Staunton Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Police said they found 25 THC vape cartridges, 1.5 pounds of a green, leafy substance, and six THC edibles.
• Jason Samuel Ost, 33, of 1309 Mulberry St., Masury, Ohio, was charged March 21 with criminal use of a cell phone, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and reckless endangerment after a reported incident at 7:09 p.m. Dec. 24 in the 500 block of Wallis Avenue. Police said he set up a drug buy over Facebook and sold a man fentanyl-laced heroin when the man thought he was buying cocaine, which caused a overdose.
Grove City
• A 15-year old boy was petitioned in juvenile court on Friday for making terroristic threats and disorderly conduct. Police investigated after receiving reports of a social media post that threatened violence at a workplace.
Hermitage police
• Maliek Shaneo Clark, 20, of 276 Jefferson Ave., Sharon, was charged with indecent assault, stalking, and harassment after a reported incident at 3:35 p.m. March 17 at Giant Eagle, 2365 E. State St., Hermitage. Police said he followed a woman around the store and groped her without her consent.
• Zachary W. Houston, 28, of 200 Orange Drive, Hermitage, was charged with strangulation, making terroristic threats, assault, reckless endangerment, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, after a reported incident at 4:19 a.m. March 19 in Orange Village apartments, Hermitage. Police said he attacked a woman, putting her in a chokehold and took her vehicle without authorization.
• Daria Janye Rivers, 22, of 279 White Ave., Sharon, was charged with retail theft, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia after a reported incident at 8:57 p.m. March 17 in Walmart, 1275 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage. Police said she took $320.91 in merchandise and tried to leave without paying. Police also searched her and found a sandwich bag containing suspected marijuana.
• Samantha Rae McFall, 33, of 20 Emerson Ave., Wheatland, and Tashaya Lanique Berger, 26, Youngstown, Ohio, were charged with assault after they police said fought at 12:48 a.m. March 19 at McFall’s residence.
Sharon
• Ke’sjon Zayquar Allen Smith, 21, of 1061 Woodland Place, Sharon, was charged March 24 with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a person younger than 16, unlawful contact with a minor, statutory sexual assault, and corruption of minors after a reported incident reported at 2:25 p.m. March 11, in the sub-100 block of Forker Boulevard. Police said he had sex with a 13-year-old and can be seen in a video on social media touching her in a sexual manner.
Sharpsville
• Dustin Lovell Morrow, 35, of 39 E. Shenango St., Sharpsville, was charged with trespassing after a reported incident at 5:09 p.m. March 24 in Sharpsville Gardens apartments, 87 E. Shenango St. Police said he came onto property from which he had been banned.
