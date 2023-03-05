Police, fire
Farrell
• Octavius Lamont Clark, 44, of 849 Spruce Ave., Sharon, was charged Feb. 22 with intercepting communications and trespassing after a reported incident at 7:42 a.m. Dec. 13 in the Farrell City Building, 500 Roemer Blvd. Police said he recorded in the Farrell police station after being warned not to.
Sharon
• Braelin Jamar Hawkins, 19, of 727 Sherman Ave., Sharon, was charged with statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors, and indecent assault of a person younger than 16 after a reported incident at 3:08 p.m. Feb. 21 at home. Police said he had sex with a 13-year-old girl.
• Morgan Elizabeth Gums, 40, and Cory Edward Bacon, 35, of 311 Quinby St., Sharon, were charged Feb. 23 with endangering the welfare of children after a reported incident at 8:30 p.m. April 21, 2021, in the 800 block of Spearman Avenue.
Police said they failed to properly store medication prescribed to a 4-year-old and 1-year-old, who were taken to the hospital for treatment for a overdose.
The pair were charged again on Feb. 23 for a second reported clonidine overdose incident involving a 6-year-old on Jan. 24, police said.
DUI CHARGES
Sharon
• Laurel L. Gardner, 62, of 471 Harris St., Sharon, at 8:28 p.m. Feb. 22 in the sub-100 block of West State Street, police said.
EDITOR’S NOTE: This information comes from police reports and does not indicate guilt or innocence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.