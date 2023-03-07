Police, fire
Farrell
• Dontai A. Russell, 18, of 440 Stambaugh Ave., Sharon, was charged with carrying a firearm without a license after a traffic stop at 8:43 p.m. Feb. 18 on Indiana Avenue and Idaho Street. Police said he lacked a concealed-carry permit.
• Brian A. Collins, 34, Youngstown, Ohio, was charged with strangulation, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, aggravated assault, assault and possession of drug paraphernalia after a reported incident at 11:50 p.m. Feb. 22 in the 400 block of Hoon Street. Police said he choked a victim and possessed a sandwich bag containing 31.5 grams of suspected fentanyl.
• Melanie Faith Perna, 36, of 324 McClure Ave., Sharon, was charged with intimidating a witness, assault, harassment, burglary, trespassing and disorderly conduct after a reported incident at 12:28 a.m. Feb. 15 in the 1100 block of Federal Street. Police said she broke into a home and assaulted the resident.
Grove City
• It is unknown if a woman suffered injuries in a crash at 6:22 p.m. March 5 on South Center Street at Sunset Avenue. A car driven by Christina Melvin, 20, Slippery Rock, hit a tree after she lost control, police said.
• Grove City College campus safety reported at 12:04 p.m. Feb. 17 the theft of a catalytic convertor from a maintenance truck. Someone also damaged another catalytic converter on another truck during the weekend of Feb. 10, police said.
Hermitage police
• Ryan M. Ferrante, 32, no address given, was charged with prohibited possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, receiving stolen property, and possession of a controlled substance after a traffic stop at 1:27 p.m. Feb. 24 in the 300 block of South Hermitage Road, Hermitage. Police said he was in a stolen vehicle and had a loaded firearm and a drug called subutex. Ferrante has a felony conviction and is not allowed to possess firearms.
Sharon
• Emily Dailey, 23, of 165 Wakefield Drive, Sharpsville, was charged with assault and harassment after a reported incident at 8:36 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of Tamplin Street. Police said she attacked a man, leaving him with visible injuries.
State police
• Someone went into a 60-year-old Transfer woman’s unlocked vehicle and took her cell phone from the center console charger while the woman and her husband were in a restaurant at 7:55 p.m. Feb. 23 on Leesburg-Grove City Road, Springfield Township, police said.
• Someone hit a Dodge Challenger at 5:23 p.m. Feb. 25 at County Market, 49 Pine Grove Square, and fled, police said. The left side of the vehicle was scraped and dented.
• A 24-year-old Cochranton man bought a tractor and implements for $32,290 from a dealership at 2:41 p.m. Feb. 23 on Sandy Lake Road, Mill Creek Township without sufficient funds to cover the check he used to pay for the transaction. The stolen tractor was found in Crawford County and returned to the dealership.
• Someone broke into three storage units by cutting the locks, in a reported incident at 4:48 p.m. Feb. 25 on Amsterdam Road, Liberty Township, police said. Nothing was taken.
• Jason Graham, 47, Grove City, was charged recently with harassment after a altercation at 11:12 a.m. Jan. 12 in the 800 block of Franklin Road, Jackson Township, police said.
• A 13-year-old boy was charged with indecent exposure after he was seen committing a lewd act at 4:47 p.m. March 1 in the Sandy Lake public park in Sandy Lake orough, police said.
DUI CHARGES
Farrell
• Karissa Nicole McCormick, 29, of 7616 Francis St., Masury, at 11:15 p.m. Feb. 20 in the city, police said.
Sharon
• Marie Elaina Hill, 49, of 380 S. Irvine Ave., Apartment 1, Sharon, at 5:01 p.m. Feb. 27 in the sub-100 block of North Main Avenue, police said.
• Daniel Ormand Anderson, 51, of 431 North St., Sharon, at 6:39 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of North Street at Fourth Avenue, police said. Also charged with endangering the welfare of children because he had a minor in the vehicle with him, police said.
• Brooke E. Howell, 34, of 900 Park Ave., Farrell, at 2:19 a.m. Sunday on Bon Air Drive and Thornton Street, police said.
State police
• Riley Baker, 18, Jefferson Hills, Pa., at 2:53 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 79 south, Findley Township, police said.
NOTE: This information comes from police reports and does not indicate guilt or innocence.
