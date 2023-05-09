Police, fire
Hempfield Township police
• Someone stole a license plate from a 2009 Chevrolet Impala sometime on Monday in the 300 block of Hadley Road, Hempfield Township, police said.
Sharon
• Kimberly Nicole Mailloux, 36, of 416 Sherman Ave., Amber Lee Black, 35, last known address of 250 Elm Ave., both Sharon, and Dustin Eugene Richards, 33, of 17 Hamburg Road, Greenville, were charged with endangering the welfare of children after a reported incident at 11:21 p.m. May 3 at 416 Sherman Ave. Police said they used drugs in front of five children.
• Christopher Elon Council, 37, Youngstown, Ohio, was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, and restrictions on alcoholic beverages after a traffic stop at 6:22 p.m. May 1 on Leslie Street and Oakland Avenue. Police found handgun and an extended magazine, and an open beer can.
Sharpsville
• Cassidy Sue Coast, 21, of 301 South Seventh St., Sharpsville, was charged May 1 with burglary, assault, and harassment after a reported incident at 12:39 p.m. April 24 in the sub-100 block of East Shenango Street. Police said she entered a woman’s home and attacked her after the victim had been hanging out with her boyfriend.
DUI CHARGES
Sharon
• Reginee Lynn Whitehead, 35, of 7839 Second St.., Masury, at 12:11 a.m. Saturday at the Shenango Valley Freeway and Thomas Avenue, police said. Also charged with restrictions on alcoholic beverages.
NOTE: This information comes from police reports and does not reflect guilt, innocence or fault.
