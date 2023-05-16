Police, fire
Sharon police
• Trevon Darnell Jak Kitt, 27, of 322 Sterling Ave., Apartment I203, Sharon, was charged with assault after a reported incident at 8:25 p.m. May 11 at his home. Police said he punched a 14-year-old girl multiple times.
• Leelynn Eileen Lindsay, 27, of 834 Ravine Place, Sharon, was charged with assault, and disorderly conduct after a reported incident at 10:40 a.m. May 10 in the 800 block of Ravine Place. Police said she attacked a woman.
• Samantha Jo Wertz, 33, of 370 Wise Road, Jamestown, was charged with trespass, and resisting arrest after a reported incident at 1:39 a.m. Friday in Sharon Regional Health System, 740 E. State St. Police said she refused to leave the property and resisted arrest.
• Thomas C. Lowe, 46, of 596 Service Ave., Sharon, was charged with aggravated assault, assault, harassment, and making terroristic threats after a reported incident at 12:19 a.m. Saturday at his home, police said. Police said he attacked a woman.
• Robert Douglas Negrea, 33, of 437 Delaware St., Sharon, was charged with assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and harassment after a reported incident at 8:30 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Elm Avenue at Fullerton Place. Police said he punched a juvenile twice and shoved a woman.
• Curtis Lee Seay, 26, of 605 Baldwin Ave., Sharon, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, and resisting arrest after a traffic stop at 3:22 p.m. Friday in the sub-100 block of East Budd Street. Police said he drove away from police when they tried to stop him, committing traffic violations until the vehicle became disabled on King Street near New Castle Avenue, where he abandoned the vehicle and ran away. Police said he was caught about a block away and resisted arrest.
Farrell police
• No injuries were reported after a group of juveniles were in a vehicle headed north on Indiana Avenue at 4:14 a.m. Saturday, May 13, and hit a house on the west side of Indiana at Union Street. Some of the juveniles bailed out of the car. Police said the vehicle partially entered the homeowner’s bedroom.
Grove City police
• Police investigated a hit and run at East Main and South Broad streets. A vehicle driven by Karen Hedglin, 73, Boyers, Pa., failed to stop for a red light at the intersection and crashed into another vehicle. Hedglin fled without reporting the crash, police said. She was charged with having an accident involving damage to an attended vehicle and two traffic violations.
Hempfield Township police
• Someone damaged the Hempfield Park baseball field with ATVs and motorcycles by causing ruts and tearing up the field sometime around 12:07 p.m. May 9, police said.
WARRANT ARRESTS
Hempfield Township police
• Karalinn Perotta, 25, Greenville, at 9:41 p.m. April 27 in the 200 block of South Mercer Street, Hempfield Township.
DUI CHARGES
Sharon police
• Pierre Hassan Thacker, 32, of 643 Spencer Ave., Sharon, at 5:37 a.m. May 1 in the 600 block of Spencer Avenue, police said. Also charged with havoing an accident involving damage to unattended vehicle or property after the car he was driving crashed into a street sign.
NOTE: This information comes from police reports and does not indicate guilt, innocence or fault.
