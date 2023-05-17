Police, fire
Farrell police
• No injuries were reported after a group of juveniles were in a vehicle headed north on Indiana Avenue at 4:14 a.m. Saturday, May 13, and hit a house on the west side of Indiana at Union Street. Some of the juveniles bailed out of the car. Police said the vehicle partially entered the homeowner’s bedroom.
Grove City police
• Police investigated a hit and run at East Main and South Broad streets. A vehicle driven by Karen Hedglin, 73, Boyers, Pa., failed to stop for a red light at the intersection and crashed into another vehicle. Hedglin fled without reporting the crash, police said. She was charged with having an accident involving damage to an attended vehicle and two traffic violations.
Hempfield Township police
• Someone damaged the Hempfield Park baseball field with ATVs and motorcycles by causing ruts and tearing up the field sometime around 12:07 p.m. May 9, police said.
WARRANT ARRESTS
Hempfield Township police
• Karalinn Perotta, 25, Greenville, at 9:41 p.m. April 27 in the 200 block of South Mercer Street, Hempfield Township.
NOTE: This information comes from police reports and do not indicate guilt, innocence or fault.
