Police, fire
Grove City
• Kyle Conn, 32, Niles, Ohio, was charged May 11 with attempted child pornography and criminal use of a cell phone after a tip was received by a known associate of Conn in November 2021.
The associate said that Conn had child pornography on electronic devices in his home. A second known associate corroborated the accusation and a search warrant was executed on the Grove City resident in December 2021.
Electronic devices were seized and submitted to the state police, and evidence substantiated the charge.
Hermitage police
• Michael Daniel Rodich, 39, New Castle, was charged with robbery, prohibited possession of a firearm and carrying a firearm without a license after a reported incident at 6:34 p.m. May 9 at Dubz Vape Shop, 2550 E. State St., Hermitage. Police said he pointed a handgun at an employee and demanded money from the register and took $506.
Sharon
• Justin White, 34, of 1044 Stambaugh Ave., Sharon, was charged Monday with trespass after a reported incident at 2:04 p.m. May 11 in the 300 block of Sterling Avenue.
Police said he entered Willow Village apartments, knowing that he was not allowed to be in the area.
• Kyren Dazhmir Martin, 24, Warren, Ohio, and Dayla Lesean Clarke, 29, of 264 New Castle Ave., Sharon, were charged with possession with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and corruption of minors after a traffic stop at 8:20 p.m. Monday on East Budd and Mesabi streets.
Police found one sandwich bag containing 21.72 grams of a substance suspected to be marijuana, five sandwich bags containing eleven pills, a sandwich bag containing 6.9 grams of a substance suspected to be crystal methamphetamine, one sandwich bag containing 3.01 grams of an unknown powder, sandwich bags containing 27.6 grams of a substance suspected to be fentanyl, 42.8 grams of a substance suspected to be heroin, 61.33 grams of a substance suspected to be fentanyl, a large plastic bag containing 310 grams of a substance suspected to be marijuana, a digital scale with white powder residue and $638. She also is accused of encouraging a juvenile to traffic narcotics.
• Johnny Frank Coleman, 45, and Kala Lynn Coleman, 33, both of 357 Euclid Ave., Sharon, were charged Tuesday after a reported incident at 3:44 p.m. April 18 at home.
He was charged with strangulation, assault and harassment after police said he attacked a juvenile girl from behind and put her in a chokehold an attempt to take her cell phone and punched her multiple times. Police said Coleman punched the juvenile causing visible injury.
State police
• Someone tried to break into a vehicle sometime before 9:26 p.m. May 8 on Delaware Road, Fredonia Borough. Police said the victim noticed a small dent in the top right corner of the driver side door as if someone tried to pry the door open.
• A Saegertown, Pa., woman was injured in a crash at 10:51 p.m. Monday on Interstate 79, Jackson Township.
Police said an SUV driven by Brenda D. Lewis, 55, was southbound in the left lane of the interstate trying to negotiate a right hand curve when it traveled off the east side of the road and hit a guide rail.
Lewis, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
DUI CHARGES
Sharon
• Jazmine Elaine Caldwell, 24, of 1765 Buckeye Drive, Sharpsville, at 3:17 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Connelly Boulevard, police said.
State police
• Camaron R. Gallagher, 20, Clarks Mills, Pa., at 8:16 p.m. May 12 on Perry Highway just south of Balut Road, Fairview Township, police said. Police said Gallagher suffered suspected serious injury after a crash when he lost control as his vehicle was headed south on Perry Highway (state Route 19). The car he was driving traveled off the shoulder into a yard, into a row of pine trees, became airborne, hitting multiple trees before it caught fire with the driver caught inside. A bystander heard the crash and responded with a fire extinguisher and put out the fire before Fredonia Volunteer Fire Department arrived. Gallagher was removed from the vehicle and flown to a Youngstown hospital, police said. Gallagher was wearing a seatbelt.
WARRANT ARRESTS
Farrell
• Angelo Jaaron R. Jackson, 25, Austintown, Ohio, at 6:37 p.m. May 11 at Stambaugh Avenue and Dakota Street. Also charged with persons not to possess a firearm after police found in the vehicle a firearm on the passenger side seat, police said.
Hermitage police
• Ashley Nicole Cambron, 31, of 74 Council Ave., Wheatland, at 10:17 a.m. May 8 at home for a warrant from the district attorney’s office, police said. Also charged with assault after police said she attacked a man after they fought about her moving out.
NOTE: This information comes from police reports and does not indicate guilt, innocence or fault.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.