Police, fire
Grove City
• Hall Industries, 180 Lincoln Ave., reported at 8:13 a.m. Friday that it had several images of people who were on their property overnight. Police charged Timothy Harris, 22, Lakewood, N.Y.; Evelyn Osmond, 21, Pittsburgh; Jake Santis, 22, West Alexander, Pa.; Benjamin Lockwood, 22, Jamestown, N.Y.; Adeline Sarin, 22, Louisville, Ky.; Josiah Ivanov, 21, Pittsburgh; and Matthew Telarico, 21, Castle Rock, Colo., with trespassing.
• Someone hit a sign with a vehicle and left without reporting it to police sometime on Friday at Credit Union Way, police said.
Hempfield Township police
• Eric Edinger, 37, Anderson Road, Salem Township, was charged with driving under suspension, DUI-related, after a traffic stop at 10:53 p.m. May 14 at Methodist and Hadley roads, police said. Police said he was driving a vehicle for a fourth offense while under suspension for DUI.
• A Hermitage man suffered minor injuries after a crash at 11:10 a.m. May 16 in the sub-100 block of Hadley Road, Hempfield Township. Police said a vehicle driven by Dorotha L. Perkins, 81, Greenville, was traveling east on Hadley Road and a vehicle driven by Michael T. Muha, 39, Hermitage, was in front of the Perkins vehicle, stopped for a red light. Police said the Perkins vehicle rear-ended the Muha vehicle. Both drivers refused ambulance service, police said.
• Aaron Adams, 20, Cora Street, Greenville, was charged with theft and receiving stolen property after police said he took his father’s firearm out of the residence May 15.
Sharon
• Elias Saul Mohney, 21, of 30 S. Third St., Sharpsville, was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, possession of drug paraphernalia,and possession of marijuana after police responded at 7:28 p.m. Thursday to the 500 block of Hull Street for a man slumped over in a truck. Police said they found 3.78 grams of suspected marijuana in a plastic container, a marijuana blunt, a marijuana pipe with residue, and three guns. Police said he was not licensed to carry the firearms.
State police
• Three unidentified white men were seen stealing a vinyl craft cutter worth $400 from Walmart, West Main Street Extension, Pine Township, on May 10, police said. The suspects were in a black 2000s crew cab Chevy Silverado pickup truck.
NOTE: This information comes from police reports and does not indicate guilt, innocence or fault.
