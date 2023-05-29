Police, fire
Grove City
• Flynn’s Tire, 810 W. Main St. was charged with control of alarm devices May 18 after police said the business had more than five false alarms in a year.
Hempfield Township police
• Aaron Adams, 20, of the sub-100 block of Cora Street, was charged with theft and receiving stolen property after a reported incident at 2:39 p.m. May 17 at home. Police said he admitted to stealing his father’s firearm from the residence.
Hermitage police
• Jessica R. Norred, 37, of 447 Baldwin Ave., Sharon, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and retail theft after an incident reported at 3:41 p.m. May 17 in Walmart, 1275 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage. Police said she stole items worth $78.66 and possessed a syringe.
Pennsylvania Office of
the Attorney General
• Michael Deangelo Appleton, 40, Detroit, Mich., was charged with delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance after agents served a search warrant at 9:17 a.m. May 19 at 525 Wallis Ave., Farrell, agents said. Agents said they found 28 grams of crack cocaine and $12,352 in a bedroom safe, and 240 grams of fentanyl in a vehicle.
Sharon
• Laura Elizabeth Rice, 26, Warren, Ohio, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle after a reported incident at 9:40 a.m. May 17 at 1200 E. State St. Police said she rented a vehicle from Lumpp Rent-A-Car and failed to return it on the agreed return date.
• Alexis Rihonna Schuller, 24, of 294 Mesabi St., Sharon, was charged with endangering the welfare of children after a reported incident at 5:36 p.m. Tuesday at her home. Police said she failed to take proper measures to know the whereabouts of a child for which she was responsible for the second time in two days.
• Willie A. Richardson, 43, of 148 McKelvey Lane, Sharon, was charged Thursday with harassment after a reported incident at 12:13 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Malleable Street. Police said he sent threatening messages to a victim.
State police
• Nirmal Patel, 44, Mercer, was charged with assault, and harassment after a reported incident at 11:12 a.m. May 20 on North Perry Highway, Coolspring Township, police said.
• Two juveniles, ages 14 and 15, were charged after police responded to a report of students with THC vape pens at 9:45 a.m. May 16 in the 400 block of South Good Hope Road, West Salem Township, police said.
• Someone found a firearm at 6:04 p.m. May 20 at a gas well on Henry Road, Otter Creek Township, police said.
• Someone found a purse containing two cell phones and miscellaneous personal items at 4:44 p.m. Tuesday at the Interstate 79 northbound rest area at mile marker 107, police said. The purse is at the state police Mercer barracks, police said.
DUI CHARGES
Hermitage police
• John Robert Krivosh, 57, of 333 Mitchell Road, West Middlesex, at 8:34 p.m. May 18 on King Drive, Hermitage, police said. Also charged with having an accident damage to an unattended vehicle or property after the vehicle he was driving was involved in a crash on Pine Hollow with another vehicle and he failed to stop.
NOTE: This information comes from police records and does not indicate guilt, innocence or fault.
