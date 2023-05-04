Police, fire
Hermitage police
• Ashlynn Nicole Colwell, 24, Meadville, was charged April 19 with theft after a reported incident at 3:06 p.m. March 23 in the sub-100 block of Adam Street, Wheatland. Police said she took a refrigerator.
• Kiyanna Kora Abigail Marion, 21, Warren, Ohio, was charged with retail theft, and fleeing or attempting to elude an officer after an incident reported at 4:41 p.m. April 19 at Walmart, 1275 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage. Police said she took $874 in merchandise from Walmart and Gabes and led police on a vehicle pursuit.
• Stanley Lunich, 71, of 100 Fifth Ave., Suite 3, Sharon, was charged with terroristic threats, and disorderly conduct after a reported incident at 11:47 a.m. April 19 in Giant Eagle, 2365 E. State St., Hermitage. Police said he said he was going to get his guns and “shoot the place up.”
• Marcus Williams Hames, 30, of 1425 Bolde Drive, Hermitage, was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 2:07 a.m. April 16 in the 1400 block of Parke Drive, Hermitage. Police said he had a handgun, and a marijuana grinder in the vehicle.
Sharon
• Tristan Roger Valerius, 40, of 317 Baldwin Ave., Sharon, was charged Monday with endangering the welfare of children after a reported incident at 5:22 p.m. April 14 at home. Police said he did not supervise his stepchildren which resulted in the destruction of his garage, causing damage to the neighboring garage and the neighbor’s boat.
• Nicholas Adam Yurkovich, 31, and Jacqueline Marie Kliem, 29, both of 234 Spencer Ave., Sharon, were charged after a reported incident at 1:55 a.m. Wednesday at home. He was charged with strangulation, assault, and harassment after police said he put his hands around her neck, applied pressure, and shoved her down. She was charged with assault, and harassment after police said she hit him in the face an unknown amount of times resulting in visible injuries.
• Maurice Cartrell Moore, 39, of 765 King St., Sharon, was charged with obstructing the administration of law after a traffic stop at 1 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East Connelly Boulevard. Police said he refused to comply when police commanded him to exit the vehicle several times.
• Gavin Lloyd Cobb, 46, of 331 A St., Sharon, was charged with false reports, and communications with 911 after a reported incident at 3:55 a.m. Sunday at his home. Police said he falsely reported that a man broke into his home.
Sharpsville
• Caleb J. Rabold, 27, of 804 S. Irvine Ave., Apartment 1, Sharon, was charged with assault and harassment after a reported incident at 12:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of West Main Street, police said. Police said he hit a woman.
NOTE: This information comes from police reports and does not indicate guilt, innocence or fault.
