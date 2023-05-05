Police, fire
Grove City
• James Johnson, owner of Absolute Construction and Remodeling, was charged with theft by deception and home improvement fraud after a report at 2 p.m. April 12 that someone with the business took payment up front and did not complete the job, police said.
Sharon
• Antonio Corneli Coleman, 31, of 334 Prospect St., Sharon, was charged with terroristic threats, assault, and disorderly conduct after a reported incident April 19 at McDonalds, 67 W. State St. Police said he threatened and attacked a woman.
State police
• Joshua Williams, 34, Mercer, was charged with assault after a reported incident at 7:30 p.m. April 19 in the 7200 block of West Market Street, Lackawannock Township. Police said they responded to a domestic dispute.
• Three people suffered minor injuries after a crash at 6:12 p.m. Thursday on Leesburg State Road, Wilmington Township. Police said Christine L. Nagy, 56, was driving south on New Castle Mercer Road and failed to yield right of way to Michelle L. Kunselman, 40, New Wilmington, as it was headed east on Leesburg Station Road. The two drivers and a passenger, who were all wearing seat belts, reportedly suffered minor injuries.
• A man suffered unknown injuries after a one-vehicle crash at 12:19 a.m. Friday, police said. Police said Joseph A. Mayerchak Jr., 39, Wheatland, was traveling east on Lake Street near Broad Street in Sandy Lake Borough, when he lost control and hit a guard rail.
• A 17-year-old Guys Mills boy reportedly suffered a minor injury in a crash at 1:46 p.m. April 17 on North Goodhope Road south of Ray Road, Greene Township. Police said the teenager was traveling north on North Goodhope Road when he lost control and hit a tree on the east side of the road. The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to a local hospital.
• Michael Showalter, 47, Sharpsville, was charged with theft after police accused him of taking a man’s gas card sometime between March 1 and March 21 in the 1200 block of Perry Highway, Springfield Township.
• A Stoneboro woman reportedly suffered minor injuries after a one-vehicle crash at 3:27 a.m. March 23 on Airport Road, north of Stoneboro Road, Fairview Township. Police said Marcia J. Klingensmith, 76, Stoneboro, was traveling west on Stoneboro Road and went through a stop sign. Klingensmith’s vehicle crossed both lanes, hit a ditch and flipped over onto its roof. Klingensmith, who was wearing her seat belt, was taken to a local hospital.
• An 11-year-old girl reportedly suffered suspected minor injuries in a crash at 2:06 p.m. April 2 on Bradley Road north of Jackson Center-Polk Road, Worth Township. Police said Raymond W. Cope, 36, Greenville, the driver, went off the road and hit a tree. The girl, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to a local hospital.
• Three people reportedly suffered suspected minor injuries after a three-vehicle crash at 6:58 p.m. March 31 on Interstate 80, Shenango Township. Police said. Anderson Nieves Oyola, 47, Cleveland, Ohio, was driving a tractor-trailer headed west on Interstate 80 when the truck began to have mechanical problems. Michael S. Dibner, 60, Youngstown, Ohio, driving another tractor-trailer, Oyola’s truck and traveled into the left westbound lane and hit the rear of a car driven by Robin L. McVay, 48, New Castle. The second tractor trailer went into the median and rolled onto its side. The three drivers, two of whom were wearing their seat belts, were taken to local hospitals.
• Two people reportedly suffered serious injuries after a crash at 9:37 a.m. March 27 on Greenville Road and Coolspring Street, Coolspring Township. Police said Vera E. Haylett, 66, Mercer, pulled out fof a parking lot in front of a car driven by Justin B. Edworthy, 39, Greenville, causing the second car to hit the first. The drivers, who were not wearing seat belts, were taken to a local hospital.
DUI CHARGES
Sharon
• Michael Bernard Miller, 48, of 402 Harrison St., Sharon, at 5:43 p.m. April 19 in the 100 block of South Irvine Avenue, police said.
• James B. Kashmer, 36, of 487 Beaumont Ave., Masury, Ohio, at 12:10 a.m. Thursday on New Castle Avenue and Quinby Street, police said.
• Denise M. Nemeth, 53, Struthers, Ohio, at 12:58 a.m. Saturday at West Budd Street and West Connelly Boulevard, police said.
WARRANT ARREST
State police
• Paul Gangloff, 44, Port Carbon, Pa., at 3:15 p.m. April 17 on Butler Pike Road, Findley Township, police said.
NOTE: This information comes from police reports and does not indicate guilt, innocence or fault
