Police, fire
Farrell
• Gregory Allen Quiring, 52, of 1219 Webster St., Farrell, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 4:55 p.m. April 14 in the 1600 block of Roemer Boulevard and Pargreu Street, police said. Police said they found an aluminum gum wrapper and another wrapper containing a suspected narcotic.
• Dana Maurice Roye, 45, of 286 Ormond Ave., Sharon, was charged with endangering the welfare of children, reckless endangerment, assault, and harassment after an incident reported at 12:51 a.m. April 27 in the 800 block of Fruit Avenue, police said. Police said he punched a pregnant woman on the head and body several times, and punched a 14-year-old boy in the neck and jaw area, injuring them both.
• Kelsey Briana Slocum, 23, of 321 Wallis Ave., Farrell, was charged with tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia after an incident reported at 12:01 a.m. April 22 at Walnut Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, police said. Police said she threw evidence in the garbage and that she had two suspected glass crack pipes, three straws containing a white powder residue, four white oval shaped pills, a black digital scale, and purple piece of folded paper containing a white powder residue.
• Daelyn Nicole Pronesti, 27, of 5340 Colonial Ave.,. Butler, was charged with obstructing the administration of law, and harassment after an incident reported at 12:10 a.m. April 21 in the 3000 block of East State Street, Hermitage, police said. Police said she attempted to bribe a victim not to go through with a court case and called the victim 11 times in an hour.
Grove City
• Someone stole the borough flag and the state flag, which were borough-owned flags, some time between April 28 and May 1 from the corner of South Broad Street at West Main Street.
Hermitage
• Antoine Williams, 43, and Desmond L. Williams, 22, both of 923 Market Ave., Farrell, were charged after police executed a search warrant at 6:06 a.m. April 28 at the home, police said. Antoine Williams was charged with possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said. Police said Antoine had about 7 grams of marijuana in a sandwich bag. Desmond Williams was charged with possession with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said. Police said Desmond had 950 grams of suspected marijuana, digital scales, and $940.
• Madison Taylor Wrobel, 21, Niles, Ohio, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after an incident reported April 25 in a business parking lot in the 500 block of South Hermitage Road, Hermitage, police said. Police said they saw in her car a sandwich bag that contained nine marijuana buds.
Pennsylvania Office of the State Inspector General
• Travis James Ferguson, 45, and Tomi Lynn Fekech, 41, both of 1278 Baldwin Ave., Sharon, were charged April 27 with assistance fraud after an incident August 3, 2020, in Hermitage, police said. Inspectors said they took $2,287 in cash assistance, failing to report unemployment compensation.
DUI CHARGES
Farrell
• Stacia N. Brodie, 32, of 171 Canal St., Wheatland, at 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue and Washington Street, police said.
• Malik DeMaun Graham, 27, of 418 Indiana Ave., Farrell, at 4:21 a.m. April 21 on Sharon New Castle Road and Stambaugh Avenue, police said.
Hermitage police
• Elizabeth Armande Struchen, 34, of 61 Smith Ave., Sharon, at 12:18 a.m. April 20 on Morefield and Easton roads, Hermitage, police said.
• Sutton Marie Trowbridge, 35, of 20 Jones St., Stoneboro, at 12:24 p.m. April 20 on East State Street and North Darby Road, police said.
Sharon
• Tavona Tanese-Marie Winston, 24, of 246 Shenango Blvd., Farrell, at 11:02 p.m. Monday in the sub-100 block of West Connelly Boulevard, police said.
WARRANT ARRESTS
Grove City
• Victoria Houghtaling, 32, of 383 N. Perry Highway, Room 16, Mercer, at 12:38 p.m. Monday at West Main and Breckenridge streets for multiple warrants including a DUI-related license suspension and several traffic violations, police said.
NOTE: This information comes from police reports and does not indicate guilt, innocence or fault.
