Police, fire
Farrell
• Dariel Wilson, 23, of 107 Wallis Ave., Farrell, and Delana Ashley Melton, 27, of 623 S. Irvine Ave., Sharon, were charged Nov. 2 with disorderly conduct and assault after a fight at 1:40 a.m. Oct. 15 outside an establishment in the 1100 block of Roemer Boulevard, police said.
Sharon
• Sari Anne Durney, 40, of 1130 Paul Ave., Sharon, was charged with strangulation after a reported incident at 9:09 p.m. Sunday at home.
Police said she was involved in an altercation with a woman.
DUI CHARGES
Farrell
• Kevin Corek Bryant, 27, of 1225 Bond St., Farrell, at 9:14 p.m. Oct. 31 on Emerson Avenue and Negley Street, police said.
Hermitage police
• Tamara Sue Vitullo, 51, Leetonia, Ohio, at 3:46 p.m. Oct. 28 in the 3200 block of South Hermitage Road, Hermitage, police said.
• Brian K. Mihalina, 65, of 402 Morton St., Sharon, at 1:42 a.m. Oct. 30 on East State Street and North Hermitage Road, Hermitage, police said.
WARRANT ARREST
Sharon
• Bobbie Ann Keasey, 38, last known address of 325 Columbia St., Apartment 410, Sharon, at 1:16 p.m. Sunday for a warrant from the Mercer County district attorney’s office. Also charged with institutional vandalism after she spit in the police cruiser.
NOTE: This information comes from police reports. Everyone charged should be considered innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in court.
