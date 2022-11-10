Police, fire
Farrell police
• Marc E. Becker, 37, of 7095 Sunnydell Drive, Brookfield, Ohio, was charged with aggravated assault, and assault after a reported incident at 2:02 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Spearman Avenue. Police said he attacked a woman.
• Marcedes Nicol McKelvey, 23, of 1053 Wallis Ave., Farrell, was charged with burglary, assault, assault of a victim younger than 12, resisting arrest, and harassment after a reported incident at 9:32 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Emerson Avenue. Police said she entered a residence after being told to leave the property, punched a woman in the face, and punched a 6-year-old boy in the face.
• Nicholas Mwintome Tantuo, 25, of 3465 Mount Hickory Blvd., Hermitage, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana after a traffic stop at 12:52 a.m. Sunday on Indiana Avenue and Stambaugh Avenue. Police said he had 7 grams of a substance suspected to be crack cocaine, 3 grams of a substance suspected to be cocaine and a digital scale.
Grove City police
• Someone found a bicycle in Grove City Memorial Park. The owner may claim it by providing a description, police said.
• Bozhidar Dragozov, 28, Grove City, was charged with assault and harassment after police were called to a reported incident on Saturday to a residence in the 400 block of McConnell Street.
Hermitage police
• Tyja Amarrie Lachel Ham, 20, of 1525 Parke Drive, Apartment 2D, Hermitage, was charged Nov. 4 with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer after police said they drove away from a traffic stop at 2:21 a.m. Sept. 10 on Parke Drive and Rombold Road, Hermitage.
• Michael D. McCann, 39, of 12 N. Stateline Road, Greenville, was charged with false identification to law enforcement after a traffic stop at 11:37 p.m. Sunday on South Hermitage Road, police said. Police said he gave a patrolman false information about his identity.
• Christine A. Nicewitz, 40, of 561 Dutch Lane, Apartment 9, Hermitage, was charged with false alarm to public safety, furnishing authorities with information without knowledge, and communications with 911 after a reported incident at 1:27 p.m. Sunday at her home, police said. Police said she called 911 about a disturbance and reported that someone had a military-style firearm in her possession when she had no knowledge of an offense.
DUI CHARGES
Hermitage police
• Jason E. Padgett, 45, of 609 S. Seventh St., Sharpsville, at 1:39 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of North Hermitage Road, Hermitage, police said. Also charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and institutional vandalism after police said he spat on and threatened to kill a patrolman and damaged a cruiser.
WARRANT ARRESTS
Grove City police
• Joseph S. Hughes, 42, of 45 N. Mitchell Road, West Middlesex, on Monday at the district court building, 574 Barkeyville Road, on a warrant for a protection from abuse order violation, police said.
NOTE: This information comes from police reports. Anyone charged should be considered innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty.
