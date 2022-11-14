Police, fire
Grove City
• Someone reported on Nov. 8 finding a children’s computer tablet with a pink case in the 100 block of East Poplar Street on Oct. 29, police said.
Sharon
• Christian Anthony Fonteboa, 18, of 1125 Cedar Ave., Sharon, was charged with assault, resisting arrest, harassment, endangering the welfare of children, prohibited possession of a firearm, tampering with evidence, terroristic threats, and receiving stolen property after a reported incident at 8:18 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Baldwin Avenue, police said. Police said Fonteboa got into an argument with a woman and threatened her with a handgun, took her cell phone and smashed it, and hit her in the face. When police tried to talk to him, he ran upstairs, carrying a 1-year-old child.
• Amberbee Don Hancock, 41, of 112 Willadell Drive, Transfer, was charged Monday with theft, and access device fraud after a reported incident at 2:17 p.m. July 11 in the 1300 block of East State Street. Police said she wrote checks totaling $23,000 from a business banking account and deposited the money into her personal bank account. She is also accused of using the business’ debit card to make personal ATM cash withdrawals totaling $20,560, police said.
NOTE: This information comes from police records. Everyone charged should be considered innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in court.
