Farrell
• Christopher Scott Mellon, 37, Batesburg, S.C., was charged Nov. 9 with theft by deception after a reported incident at noon Oct. 24 in the 200 block of Idaho Street. Police said the victim paid Mellon $4,500 to have cabinets and countertops installed and supplies but he never completed the work.
• Jalysa Nelyn Hughes, 33, of 1157 Hamilton Ave., Farrell, was charged with making terroristic threats, harassment, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness after police responded to a disturbance at 9:45 p.m. Nov. 8 at her home. Police said she threatened patrolmen and was under the influence of an intoxicant.
• Jaron D. West, 34, of 302 Fruit Ave., Farrell, was charged with making terroristic threats, and harassment after a reported incident at 10:22 p.m. Nov. 5 in the 900 block of Fruit Avenue, police said. Police said he threatened to beat up a man.
• Jamill Leontay Morgan, 24, of 1044 Fruit Ave., Farrell, was charged with possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia after police responded to a call at 2:28 a.m. Sunday at his home. Police said they found 13 ounces of marijuana, a digital scale with residue, two boxes of plastic bags, and six plastic bags containing a substance suspected to be marijuana.
Grove City
• Brittany Williams, 27, of 53 Enclave Drive, Grove City, was charged Nov. 10 with assault and harassment after a fight at her home, police said.
Hermitage police
• Troy Ervin Hill, 21, of 2120 Woodbine Drive, Apartment 2, Hermitage, was charged with carrying a firearm without a license after a traffic stop at 11:49 a.m. Nov. 7 on Emmett and East streets, Hermitage. Police said he had a Taurus G2C 9mm in his car.
• Justin Malik Norris, 25, of 1298 Stambaugh Ave., Sharon, was charged with resisting arrest, carrying a firearm without a license, and disorderly conduct after police responded to a call at 7:31 p.m. Nov. 10 in a business parking lot in the 2400 block of East State Street, Hermitage. Police said he refused to comply with patrolmen when they tried to handcuff him and possessed a weapon even though his concealed carry permit had been revoked.
• Tyrell C. Adkins, 25, of 1158 Wallis Ave., Farrell, was charged with strangulation, and assault after a reported incident at 4:55 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Parke Drive, Hermitage. Police said he attacked a woman.
DUI CHARGES
Hermitage police
• Antonio Larenz Carnell, 22, of 1395 Bolde Drive, Apartment 2B, Hermitage, at 11:49 a.m. Nov. 7 at Emmett and East streets, police said.
• Aaron Levi Mansour, 30, Fowler, Ohio, at 5:18 p.m. Nov. 8 on East State Street and South Hermitage Road, Hermitage after a car accident, police said.
NOTE: This information is provided in police reports. Anyone charged should be considered innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in court.
