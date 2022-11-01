Police, fire
Sharon
• Ryan Nathaniel Burns, 37, of 595 Leona St., Sharpsville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and public drunkenness after he was standing in the middle of the intersection of Highland Road and Buhl Boulevard at 10:55 a.m. Friday, police said. Police said he had suspected heroin/fentanyl contained on a burnt silver spoon in his front left pocket, a sandwich bag containing white residue, and a folded piece of paper with white residue, police said.
• Jennifer L. Pero, 31, of 300 Orange Drive, Apartment 7, Hermitage, was charged with harassment after an incident reported at 12:27 p.m. Oct. 24 in the 700 block of Stambaugh Avenue, police said. Police said she called the victim numerous times over an hour and a half using a blocked phone number and left numerous voice mail messages.
• Mark Paul Baldarelli, 65, of 1162 Rodeo Place, Hermitage, was charged with making terroristic threats after an incident reported at 7:39 a.m. Tuesday on Pitt Street at Shenango Avenue, police said. Police said he pursued an aggressive driver from McDonald’s through downtown Sharon and eventually caught up to the driver and confronting him near the intersection. Police said he got out an ax or cutting tool and threatened the victim.
Sharpsville
• Michael Jesse Franz, 20, of 25 Maple Drive, Greenville, was charged with making terroristic threats after an incident reported at 4:58 p.m. Oct. 25 in the 400 block of West Main Street, police said. Police said he threatened the victim, stating that he would make sure she was a dead corpse, murder her, and burn her house down.
State police
• A West Middlesex man suffered a suspected minor injury in a crash at 1:02 p.m. Oct. 22 on Franklin Road west of Walnut Street, Jackson Center, police said. James M. Griffin, 39, West Middlesex, was driving a motorcycle east and said he was distracted by the local scenery and did not notice an SUV driven by Michael J. Hilla, 46, Mercer, which was stationary and yielding to oncoming traffic facing east in the right lane trying to turn into a local business, police said. The motorcycle hit the SUV, police said.
Hilla was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. Griffin was taken to a local hospital. Jackson Center Volunteer Fire Company and Superior Ambulance assisted.
• A Hermitage man was injured in an accident at 3:48 p.m. Oct. 25 at Pulaski-Mercer and Mercer-West Middlesex roads, police said. A motorcycle driven by Philip C. Dougherty, 69, Hermitage, was southbound on state Route 318 (Mercer-West Middlesex Road), negotiating a right turn when he lost control on loose gravel on the road, police said. The motorcycle laid down on its right side and slid across the center line into the northbound lane and hit a traffic sign.
Dougherty landed in a yard off the southern side of the road about 50 feet away. He was taken to an Ohio trauma center with unknown injuries, police said.
• Sergei Stainbrook, 25, Grove City, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after an investigation at 10:44 p.m. Thursday on Donation and Bush roads, Otter Creek Township, police said.
EDITOR’S NOTE: These reports are taken from police files and do not indicate guilt or innocence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.