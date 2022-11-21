Police, fire
Farrell
• Nathaniel David Oliver, 19, of 1021 Webster St., Farrell, was charged with indecent assault, and disorderly conduct after a reported incident Nov. 15 at his residence. Police said he inappropriately touched a staff member.
• Michael O. Shreffler, 25, of 99 Fairmont Drive, Apartment 1, Hermitage, was charged with disorderly conduct and Cecil Gene Gill, 61, of 130 Fairmont Drive, was charged with assault, after police responded at 6:57 p.m. Nov. 8 to a reported incident at Gill’s residence. Police said Shreffler drove to Gill’s residence and started a physical altercation. Police said Gill produced a pistol and pointed it at Shreffler.
Grove City
• Police cited Flynn’s Tire, 810 W. Main St., Grove City, at 6:06 p.m. Thursday for a fourth false alarm in a 12-month period, police said.
Hempfield Township
• Ryan Burns, 37, of Leona St., Sharpsville, was charged with access device fraud, theft, forgery, and financial exploitation of older adult or care-dependent person after what police said were several incidents between May and October, in the 300 block of Leech Road, Sugar Grove Township. Police said he stole approximately $11,000 in ATM withdrawals and approximately $1,500 in checks from a 92-year-old woman, and allowed someone else use the victim’s credit card.
• George Emmett, 31, of Clinton Street, Greenville, was charged with damages to unattended property after an accident at 4:09 a.m. Nov. 6 in a business parking lot in the sub-100 block of Hadley Road, Hempfield Township. Police said Emmett was driving when he hit a curb and got stuck, left ruts and scrapes, and left the scene.
• Devan Zavala, 26, of Elm Street, Greenville, was charged with failure to notify police of an accident, and driving during suspension after police said he left the scene of an accident at 3:42 a.m. Nov. 9 in the sub-100 block of Williamson Road, Hempfield Township.
Hermitage police
• Rahn E. Owens Jr., 37, of 217 Second Ave., Sharon, was charged with endangering the welfare of children, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia after the Mercer County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 6:08 a.m. Nov. 10 at his home. Police said he had about 15 grams of suspected crack cocaine where children could have accessed, two digital scales and dozens of sandwich bags.
Sandy Lake
• Wiley G. Hewitt, 44, Mercer, was charged with rape and sexual assault after a reported incident July 22 at a Dunn Street residence. Police said a woman alleges Hewitt forced himself on her.
Sharon
• Jessica Lee Bucher, 35, last known address of 187 Logan Ave., Sharon, was charged with aggravated assault after a reported incident at 5:45 a.m. Sunday in Sharon Regional Health System, 740 E. State St., police said. Police said she attacked a health care worker.
• Devon Eric McCormick, 22, of 1526 Charles St., Hermitage, was charged with obstructing the administration of law, and false identification after a reported incident at 6:43 p.m. Nov. 19 in a business parking lot in the 1200 block of Stambaugh Avenue. Police said they were called because McCormick was trespassing and would not leave. Police said McCormick gave the two false names and refused to give his real name.
• Marcus A. Hull, 30, of 541 Lorain St., Sharon, was charged with possession with intent to deliver after police, and state probation and parole agents went 12:29 p.m. Thursday to his home. Police said he had about 180 grams of suspected marijuana in a sandwich bag in the living room.
Sharpsville
• Wayne Paul Rust Jr., 67, of 455 Georgetown St., Sharpsville, was charged with indecent assault after a report at 5:52 p.m. Nov. 12 at home. Police said the victim Rust repeatedly touched a woman inappropriately.
State police
• A man was injured in a crash at 6:39 a.m. Friday on Interstate 80 in Shenango Township. Police said an SUV driven by Joaquin K. Moses, 19, Middlebury Center, Pa., was westbound on the interstate when the SUV left the road and hit a cement barrier. The SUV re-entered the road into the path of a tractor trailer driven by Jarrod E. Murphy, 28, Rockport Mo., police said. Moses was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with suspected minor injuries. Both were wearing seatbelts.
• A woman was injured after a crash at 1:18 p.m. Nov. 13 on Interstate 79 south, New Vernon Township. Police said the SUV driven by Jamie N. Valenti, 29, White Oak, Pa., was headed south when it went off the road, hit a ditch and a tree. A passenger was taken to a local hospital with a possible injury. The driver and passengers were all wearing seatbelts.
• Three minor students were involved in a fight around 2:01 p.m. Oct. 27 on George Junior Road, Pine Township, police said. One student was injured in the altercation.
• A man was injured in a crash at 3:59 p.m. Nov. 14 on Mercer Road, Delaware Township. Police said a truck driven by Charles A. Dickey, 32, Greenville, left the right side of the road, went back across into a ditch, then hit a utility pole and rolled onto its right side. A passenger was taken to a local hospital with what police suspected to be a minor injury. Seatbelts were not used.
DUI CHARGES
Farrell
• Charles L. Roberts, 54, of 1100 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, at 9:53 p.m. Nov. 14 at Roemer Boulevard and Pennsylvania Avenue, police said. Also charged with obstructing the administration of justice after he tried to walk into his residence during a traffic stop, police said.
• Darian Sherwin Hall, 52, of 325 Baldwin Ave., Sharon, at 12:24 a.m. Nov. 15 on Beechwood Avenue and Roemer Boulevard, police said.
Sharon
• Jonathan Aaron Archie, 28, of 411 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, at 12:41 a.m. Oct. 29 on East State Street at Case Avenue, police said.
NOTE: This information comes from police reports. Everyone charged should be considered innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.