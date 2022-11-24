Police, fire
Farrell police
• Javar Phillips, 20, of 51 E. Shenango St., Sharpsville, was charged with strangulation and aggravated assault after an incident reported at 12:39 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Judy Lynn Drive, police said. Police said he hit a woman in the head with a walking stick, threw a brick that hit her in the head, punched her multiple times in the head and choked her, causing her to have trouble breathing.
Grove City police
• Shawn Kilpatrick, 42, was charged with making terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, and assault after police responded to a disturbance Nov. 17 at 153 Park St., police said. Police said Kilpatrick pulled a semi-automatic handgun and threatened a 13-year-old victim and a woman with it. Tara Walden-Caplinger was charged with assault, and harassment in the same disturbance, police said. Police said she hit a 13-year-old in the mouth and grabbed a woman by the hair and hit her.
Hermitage police
• Jeffrey Vincent Kennedy, 37, Andover, Ohio, was charged Nov. 17 with assault after an incident reported at 7:27 a.m. Sept. 25 in the 700 block of Robertson Road, Hermitage, police said. Police said he punched a man multiple times in the face and head, causing noticeable injury.
