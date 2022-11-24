Police, fire
Farrell
• Leroy Smith, 40, of 107 Hamilton Ave., Farrell, was charged with making terroristic threats, harassment, and criminal mischief after an incident reported at 8:47 p.m. Nov. 16 in the 300 block of Emerson Avenue, police said. Police said he broke a hinge on a side screen door, a rear window and downspouting, and threatened a man.
Grove City
• Someone stole four to five gnome Christmas ornaments from a Christmas display in Grove City Memorial Park. The ornaments are worth a combined $10 and were last seen at 5 p.m. Nov. 18, police said.
Hermitage police
• Zachary Michael Stevenson, 30, of 3095 E. State St., Hermitage, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 4:12 p.m. Nov. 16 in the 900 block of East State Street, Sharon, police said. Police said he failed to stop for a traffic stop and had a cut straw and plastic knotted sandwich bag corners. He also had a warrant from Trumbull County for a probation violation, police said.
Sandy Lake
• Xenia M. Vechnak, 19, Grove City, was charged with bad checks after an incident reported Tuesday, police said. Police said fraudulent checks were passed into her Sandy Lake State Bank account and she failed to make good on the checks after notification of the overdrawn amount of $4,165.
NOTE: These reports comes from police information. Anyone charged should be considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
