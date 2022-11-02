Police, fire

Grove City

• John Grossman, 68, Slippery Rock, was charged with providing false information on a document while trying to purchase a firearm on Oct. 20, police said.

DUI Charges

Sharon

• Richard Allen Nelson, 48, of 8254 Superior St., Masury, Ohio, at 11:29 a.m. Sunday at Hull Street and Sharpsville Avenue, police said.

Sharpsville

• Matthew James Dick, 41, of 476 Georgetown St., Sharpsville, at 6:28 p.m. Sunday at Puritan Street and Forker Boulevard, Sharon, police said.

