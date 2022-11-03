Police, fire
Farrell
• Naudia N. Davis, 21, of 131 Wengler Ave., Sharon, was charged with obstructing the administration of law, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct after a reported incident at 4:12 a.m. Saturday at Beechwood Avenue and Roemer Boulevard. Police said she opened a patrol car door without authorization and refused orders from police.
Hermitage police
• Kiyon Lenn Matthews, 42, of 380 Orange Drive, Apartment 7, Hermitage, was charged with assault and criminal mischief after a reported incident at 2:25 p.m. Saturday at his home. Police said he chased a woman with a large kitchen knife, broke her cell phone, and hit her.
DUI CHARGES
Farrell
• Gregory George Weidner, 35, of 1112 Beechwood Ave., Farrell, at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at Beechwood Avenue and French Street, police said.
• Stacia N. Brodie, 32, of 171 Canal St., Apartment 218, Wheatland, at 5:25 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue, police said.
Hermitage police
• Katrina Marie Peterson, 36, of 120 Locust St., Sharpsville, at 11:47 p.m. Oct. 25 at North Keel Ridge Road and East State Street, Hermitage, police said.
• Jennifer Marie Brown, 39, of 1050 Baldwin Ave., Sharon, at 12:42 p.m. Oct. 26 at Mercer and Broadway avenues, Hermitage, police said.
• Steven F. Beinhardt Jr., 34, of 977 Baldwin Ave., Sharon, at 12:04 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Knapp Avenue, Hermitaage, police said.
NOTE: This information is taken from police reports. Everyone charged should be regarded as innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in court.
