Police, fire
Grove City police
• Someone damaged the curb, which was pushed into the street between East Poplar Street and the parking lot for Forker Field. Call with information 724-458-7925.
Hempfield Township police
• Nicholas Davis, 26, no known address, was charged with burglary, trespass, and theft after a reported incident at 3:55 p.m. Oct. 26 in the 60 block of Sherrard Avenue, Hempfield Township. Police said he entered a detached garage during the night and stole a coat and jumpsuit. He then entered a shed and slept there, police said.
Sharon police
• Anthony The Phillips Jr., 21, of 1980 Kiefer Drive, Farrell, and Jaden Dwayne Howell, 18, of 559 Prindle St., Sharon, were charged Monday with burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, trespassing and theft after a reported incident at 12:38 p.m. Aug. 18, at Diehl Automotive, 1251 E. State St.. Police said they loitered and prowled on the property and entered vehicles for sale. They also are accused of entering the business, taking the keys to a 2018 Jeff Cherokee and driving it away.
• Francis Michael Buford, 24, of 1200 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, was charged with burglary, aggravated assault, and terroristic threats after a reported incident at 4:32 p.m. Nov. 1 in the 300 block of Quinby Street. Police said he tried to break into the front door of a residence by kicking the door and removed a handgun from a pants pocket.
• Michael James King Jr., 22, of 611 Spearman Ave., Farrell, was charged with theft, and reckless endangerment after a reported incident at 4:25 p.m. Nov. 3 at Meek Street and Fourth Avenue. Police said he took a vehicle from a residence in the 800 block of Spruce Avenue.
Sharpsville police
• Anthony Michael Munger, 32, of 314 W. Ridge Ave., Sharpsville, was charged with violating a protection from abuse order after a reported incident at 10:32 a.m. Sunday. Police said Munger told his co-worker to give the victim a number to call him.
State police
• A Mercer man was injured in an accident at 2:11 p.m. Saturday on Lake Road, east of Charleston Road, Jefferson Township. Police said William E. Keck Jr., 59, Mercer, was on a motorcycle heading west on Lake Road, failed to negotiate a left turn in the road properly and hit a ditch on the right side of the road. Keck was thrown from the motorcycle and suffered what police called minor injuries. He was taken to a local hospital.
Police were assisted by Jefferson Township Volunteer Fire Company and McGonigle Ambulance.
DUI CHARGES
Sharpsville police
• Erika Michelle Klenke, 40, of 435 Milliken Road, Sharpsville, at 11:59 p.m. Oct. 29 in the 600 block of South Seventh Street, police said. Also charged with an accident causing damage to an unattended vehicle or property when she drove away after the car she was driving hit a parked vehicle, police said.
• Max D. Freddo, 35, Aliquippa, Pa., at 11:09 p.m. Oct. 29 on South Seventh Street at Ridge Avenue, police said.
State police
• Gerald Jones, 21, Mercer, at 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, in the 300 block of Erie Street, Mercer, police said.
NOTE: This information comes from police reports. Anyone charged with an offense should be considered innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.