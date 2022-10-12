Police, fire
Grove City
• James Russell, 20, Pittsburgh, was charged with theft after he allegedly stole at backpack Sunday in McDonald’s, police said.
• Police are investigating damage to a vehicle which happened between Oct. 7 and 8 in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue, police said.
• David Marcoe, 51, of 322 McConnell St., Grove City, and Alfred Kipela, 52, of 217 Grace St., Apartment B, Grove City, were charged with disorderly conduct and criminal mischief after a fight at 9 p.m. Sept 2 at Koehler Brewing Co, 231 Park St., police said. Police said they damaged property at the business during the fight.
Hempfield Township police
• Kenneth Charles McGirr, 34, of 62 Harrison St., Greenville, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and two traffic violations after an incident reported at 1:46 p.m. Sept. 8 in the 100 block of Hamburg Road, Hempfield Township, police said.
Police said he was speeding and ran over a painting machine as a patrolman had to jump out of the way. After the vehicle sped off, the patrolman caught up with the vehicle.
• A Greenville woman was injured in an accident at 9 a.m. Sept. 28 in the 100 block of Hamburg Road, Hempfield Township, police said. Police said Kaitlyn Kelly was driving south on Hamburg Road when another vehicle turned in front of her, causing her to lose control.
Her vehicle went off the road and hit a mailbox and utility pole.
Kelley was taken to a local hospital and treated for unknown injuries, police said.
Sandy Lake
• Charges of criminal mischief and criminal trespass are to be filed against two boys, ages 12 and 13, for two incidents that happened Sept. 11 in the area west of Pine Tree Drive, police said. Police said they caused extensive damage to machinery owned by H&H Materials of Stoneboro and they went inside the fenced area of the Lakeview Joint Sewer Authority and entered an unlocked building.
Sharon
• Matthew Christian Abram, 29, last known address 314 Baldwin Ave., Sharon, was charged Tuesday with criminal mischief after an incident reported at 9:46 a.m. Sept. 22 at a residence in the 500 block of Stambaugh Avenue, police said. Police said he kicked in the victim’s vehicle door causing a substantial-sized dent and broke the window. The damage totaled $1,943.
• Donatello Farrow, 28, and Shena Nicole Finley, 38, both of 776 Baldwin Ave., Apartment B, Sharon, were charged Tuesday with burglary, trespassing, and theft after an incident reported at 9:33 p.m. Sept. 5 in the 600 block of Spruce Avenue, police said.
Police said they broke into a home through a window and stole clothing and jewelry.
• Terrance Allen Banks-Hall, 35, last known address of 818 New Castle Ave., Sharon, was charged with retail theft, trespassing, and resisting arrest after an incident reported at 11:58 a.m. Friday in Family Dollar, 100 S. Water Ave., police said.
Police said he stole a Pro Gaming keyboard, four strip lights, a tech deck, party lights kit, and a Batman action figure and fled from police to Ohio on a bicycle.
• Robert R. Cunningham IV, 29, of 233 Second Ave., Sharon, was charged with strangulation, trespassing, unlawful restraint, assault, and resisting arrest after an incident reported at 2:39 a.m. Oct. 7 at home, police said.
Police said he covered a woman’s mouth and nose with his hand and pushed his forearm against her neck so that she could not call for help.
• Zackery Robert Antoniotti, 32, of 247 N. Oakland Ave., Sharon, was charged Oct. 6 with failure to provide accurate registration under Megan’s Law for sex offenders after he lied about where he lived, police said.
Sharpsville
• Shannon Ray, 31, Erie, was charged with theft after an incident reported at 7:04 a.m. Sunday in an apartment at Sharpsville Gardens, 57 E. Shenango St., police said. Police said she stole a pair of boots, several pieces of jewelry and an Adidas flower outfit.
State police• A 15-year-old Farrell male was petitioned to juvenile court after a small amount of marijuana was found on him during the school day at 8:53 a.m. Oct. 3 on Greenville Road, Coolspring Township, police said.
• A 20-year-old Saegertown man was charged with purchasing alcohol by a minor after being found with alcohol at 4:56 p.m. Oct. 2 on Interstate 79 north just south of Scrubgrass Road, Findley Township, police said.
• A woman suffered suspected minor injuries after an accident at 11:07 a.m. Friday on North Perry Highway south of Magner Road, Coolspring Township, police said.
Police said a car driven by Tonya S. Williams, 58, Mercer, was headed north on North Perry Highway when she lost control and swerved into oncoming traffic, police said. She then over corrected and went off the road, hitting a culvert, flipping over and hitting a utility pole.
She was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with unknown injuries, police said.
DUI ARRESTS
Hempfield Township police
• Dustin Kress, 45, Fredonia, at 6:57 p.m. Oct. 1 in the 200 block of South Mercer Street, Hempfield Township, police said. Also charged with endangering the welfare of children, resisting arrest, having an open container of alcohol, and a traffic violation after police said he had an open container of alcohol inside the vehicle and had an infant passenger.
WARRANT ARRESTS
Hempfield Township police
• Darlene F. Connelly, 62, Erie, at 2 p.m. Sept. 23 in Greenville for falsification after she tried to buy a firearm from a local business, police said.
Commented
