Police, fire
Farrell
• Deandre L. Johnson, 34, Youngstown, Ohio, was charged Oct. 6 with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana after a traffic stop at 3:48 p.m. Oct. 1 in the 700 block of Sharon New Castle Road, police said. Police said she had two pink pills suspected to be ecstasy, a sandwich bag containing a brown, leafy substance, and a black electric scale in the glove box in plain view.
• Fletcher Lee Hudson III, 22, New Castle, was charged Oct. 7 with obstructing the administration of law, resisting arrest, evading arrest on foot, prohibited possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana after police responded to a burglary alarm at 3:39 a.m. Sept. 18 in the 100 block of Hamilton Avenue, police said. Police said he ran away from patrolmen when they tried to detain him. Police also said that they found in his front right pocket five .38 special live federal bullets, and in the vehicle a Smith & Wesson .38 special under the driver’s seat, a box of .38 special ammunition under the center console, two black electronic scales with residue from a back pack in the rear seat, and small buds of suspected marijuana from the driver’s seat and center console. He also had a warrant out of Ohio. Police said he injured two patrolmen. Two sustained minor injuries to their arms and one sustained slight swelling and red marks under the left eye, police said.
• Ja-Waylon D. Richardson, 27, Youngstown, Ohio, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana after an incident reported at 2:49 a.m. Oct. 8 on Emerson Avenue and Roemer Boulevard, police said. Police said he had a sandwich bag containing 1.8 grams of a greenish-brown leafy substance that tested presumptive positive for THC.
