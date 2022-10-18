Police, fire
Sharon
• Cory James Leon Croll, 23, of 923 Shady Ave., was charged with obstructing the administration of law after a reported incident at 1:07 a.m. Sunday in the sub-100 block of N. Main St. Police said he withheld his identification from the patrolmen and walked away.
Sharpsville
• Michael Bradley Stull, 41, of 127 Hickory St., Sharpsville, was charged with theft and receiving stolen property after a reported incident at 9:35 a.m. Oct. 11 at Ozinga Roof Systems, 200 Hickory Street. Police said he failed to return tools, and devices worth $2,659 belonging to Ozinga Roof Systems after he was fired.
NOTE: Information is from police reports. Everyone named should be regarded as innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in court.
