Farrell
• Malique Jamal Harrison, 30, of 1641 Shady Drive, Farrell, was charged with accident involving damage after police said he backed his vehicle into another vehicle at 6:59 p.m. Sept. 4 on Pennsylvania Avenue and Webster Street.
Police said he failed to stop and provide information.
• Ja-Waylon D. Richardson, 27, Youngstown, Ohio, was charged Tuesday with prohibited possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 2:49 a.m. Oct. 8 on Emerson Avenue and Roemer Boulevard.
Police said he had a handgun loaded with five rounds; a jar containing 95.3 grams, and a sandwich bag with 19.3 grams, of a substance suspected to be marijuana; a digital scale with residue; a pill, possibly ecstasy; and a box of sandwich bags.
Hermitage police
• Maritza Scarmack, 61, of 3536 Lee Run Road, Hermitage, was charged Oct. 11 with theft after reported incidents between Aug. 11 and Sept. 5. Police said she made 20 unauthorized purchases using a credit card belonging to Hickory United Methodist Church, 240 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage totaling $992.41 at various stores in Ohio and Pennsylvania including convenience stores, gas stations, and grocery stores.
• Adam Richard Degroff, 422, of 1015 Tidball Ave., Grove City, was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, after a fight at 10:40 a.m. Oct. 5 in the 2400 block of East State Street, Hermitage. Police said Degroff had a firearm.
• Keith A. Sechler, 48, of 589 Cambria St., Hermitage, was charged with assault after a reported incident at 5:40 p.m. Saturday at his home. Police attacked a woman.
DUI CHARGES
Farrell
• Xzabian Arvel Savage, 45, of 632 E. State St., Apartment 38, Sharon, at 11:42 p.m. Oct. 9 on Sharon New Castle Road and Union Street, police said.
Hermitage police
• Gary D. Schall, 67, of 275 Ellis Ave., Apartment 10, Hermitage, at 3:48 p.m. Oct. 6 in the 2400 block of East State Street, Hermitage, police said.
• Michael Bradley Stull, 41, of 127 Hickory St., Sharpsville, at 5:38 p.m. Sept. 3 in the 4100 bock of East State Street, Hermitage, police said.
NOTE: This information comes from police records. Everyone named should be considered innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in court.
